Only a few days to go before our terraces are back. Yay! What an absolute tonic to be able to enjoy dining out again. However, until then these restaurants will still be offering their delicious takeaway options to suit all tastes. Many now delivering to your home. Do support these resourceful restauranteurs who have worked so hard to bring food to our tables.

Happie Happie Snackbar Takeaway and delivery service. Majorca’s first Dutch snackbar, their friendly staff delivering amazing snacks and food throughout the South. Who doesn’t like original Dutch French fries with sweet mayonnaise and Dutch Northsea herring. Plenty of healthy options including vegetarian and vegan dishes. Checkout their menu for Southern fried chicken, Slow cooked BBQ spare-ribs, spicey chicken burger and fish dishes. They also carry a wide variety of Dutch products on sale on their shelves. Carrer Geoge Orwell 3, Palma 871 100120 www.happie.es

Raft 19 Bistro, Paseo Cala Gamba 19. Special Weekend Take Out Menu 26 and 27 February This week’s outstanding menu created by innovative New Zealand top chef Murray, has an Asian flavour. Red chicken curry with lime leaves or pork loin with green mango, orange and ginger salad both served with Asian veggies and jasmine rice. Check out exciting full menu in advertisement. If possible, please order by 20hr on Thursday evening to be available for collection. Hopefully terrace open next week. All food cooked with the highest quality ingredients. Please order in advance by phone or WhatsApp 722536299.

Ramshakle. Open from 8am to 4pm, ideal to pick up a coffee with some breakfast or tasty freshly made daily snacks including delicious homemade soups, wraps, and salads. Innovative mains specials such as falafel and pitta or grilled chicken with chilli garlic butter. Easy to park to takeaway, lovely outside area to relax after Tuesday. c/Benito Feijo 2, (at the top of Puerto Portals) 681 107709.

Bistro 49 El Toro (at the furthest end by the roundabout). Checkout this week’s tasty menu. Offering delicious daily takeaway 16.80euros lunch menu and a la carte from Thursday to Saturdays 13hr-16hr. Their great menu (shown in full) this week includes battered cod and chips with mushy peas and Pork loin with Roquefort sauce with their popular home-made desserts. Try their renowned takeaway full Sunday Roasts from 13hr-16hr: 21.90euros for 2 courses; 24.90euros for 3 courses. Do mention any allergies before ordering so they can adapt the menu. Tel: 971234168/ 666999018.

Monkey Steakhouse and Pizza in Calanova. Takeaway service since 1997, offer home delivery of scrumptious meals to the San Augustin, Calamayor, Cas Catala, Genova and Iletas areas. Beyond possible with a little surcharge. Great takeaway choices offering an innovative exciting menu. Highly recommended are their slow roasts and succulent steaks. Thai curries, gourmet pizzas and creative street food style starters. Also beer battered fish and chips with mushy peas. Their chopped liver pate historic! Checkout their facebook website for their full takeaway menu. Also love their lime cheesecake. Their moto is: Food is the Universal Language; and they speak it fluently to the highest standards! Opposite Calanova Port above Mojo Bar.Tel: 971405115/ 606449939.

A Ma Maison Takeaway. Santa Catalina Offers a delivery service so do ask. Renowned Chef Saloua, has created an outstanding gourmet takeaway service, complete with advice should it need reheating. Her fabulous hummus made with almond flour and orange is outstanding. Her innovative mains such as roasted rack of lamb with honey and fresh mint or fillet of cod baked with a champagne sauce historic. Try her vegan panna cotta with chocolate. Any allergies and dietary needs adapted and taken into consideration. So, to those excited to enjoy top quality food cooked by a celebrated chef, this is for you. However, please note this needs to be ordered 24 hours in advance. Checkout the enticing menu and treat yourself. Carrer Soler 18A Call: 634 906 941

The French Coffee shop. Open 8hr to 13hr. Closed Sundays.

For decades this popular coffee shop by the Marineland carpark in Portals has been renowned for its outstanding bakery. Freshly baked bread, delicious cakes and pastries plus savoury quiches, tortillas and perfect melt-in-the-mouth sausage rolls. The spit roast chicken certainly the best I have ever tasted.

Order in advance to prevent disappointment. Monday to Saturday collection Call 678 371 419.

Chez Nous, Palma . Recommended by Majorca Daily’s Andrew Valente, freshly prepared gastronomic dishes to order from this delightful authentic French Restaurant in the heart of Palma. Al La Carte or Daily Menu on-line including a traditional hearty French Onion soup. From 13h to 20hr. Order and collect half an hour later at Calle Pere d’Alcantara Penya 17 (crossroad to Calle Aragon) call 640 328 676.

Bellavista, Puerto Alcudia. Now offering daily delivery and takeaway in the Alcudia area from 13hr-15hr and 19hr-22hr.

For those in the North they have a comprehensive menu of Italian and Mallorcan favourites to suit all tastes. Great choice of Pizzas and thick quality hamburgers with Paellas on Sundays. Checkout their menu online via Facebook or Instagram Paseo Maritimo 6. Puerto Alcudia. Tel: 971 897 651