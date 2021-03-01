These are the films currently showing in English at cinemas in Palma. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and The Little Things both at Ocimax in Palma. The Little Things, Dating Amber, The Booksellers and Mrs Lowry & Son at CineCiutat in Palma.

Ocimax is closed on Tuesday March 2.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

Times: 15.30 (Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon and Wed); 12.10 (Sat & Sun)

Starring: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

Director: Adrian Noble.

Sinopsis: Harry Potter, Ron and Hermione return to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for their third year of study, where they delve into the mystery surrounding an escaped prisoner who poses a dangerous threat to the young wizard.

Duration: 2 hour 22 minutes.

Genre: Adventure, family and fantasy.

Rated: 7.

See trailer above.

The Little Things (2021)

Times at Ocimax: 18.30 (Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Wed and Thur); 12.10 (Sat, Sun & Mon).

Times at CineCiutat: 15.00; 17.05 and 19.30 (Fri, Sun & Mon); 17.25; 19.20

Starring: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto.

Director: John Lee Hancock.

Sinopsis: Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe Deacon is sent to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a serial killer who is terrorizing the city.

Duration: 2 hours 8 minutes.

Genre: Crime, Drama and Thriller.

Rated: 12.

Dating Amber (2020)

Times: 15.10 (Fri, Sun & Mon); 15.30 and 19.50.

Starring: Fionn O'Shea, Lola Petticrew and Sharon Horgan.

Director: David Freyne.

Sinopsis: Two school friends decide to start a pretend straight relationship in an effort to fit in.

Duration: 1 hour 32 minutes.

Genre: Comedy, Drama and Romance.

Rated: 12.

The Booksellers (2019)

Times: 19.35; on Friday presentation and colloquium at 19.20.

Starring: Parker Posey, Fran Lebowitz and Gay Talese.

Director: D.W. Young.

Sinopsis: A behind-the-scenes look at the New York rare book world.

Duration: 1 hour 39 minutes.

Genre: Documentary.

Rated: Not rated.

Mrs Lowry & Son (2019)

Times: 15.40

Starring: Vanessa Redgrave, Timothy Spall and Wendy Morgan.

Director: Adrian Noble.

Sinopsis: A portrait of the artist L.S. Lowry and the relationship with his mother, who tries to dissuade him from pursuing his passion.

Duration: 1 hour 31 minutes.

Genre: Biography, Drama and History.

Rated: 7.