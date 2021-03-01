Tomorrow, at last there will be a glimmer of a light at end of the tunnel for restaurants. It’s been a long tough haul. But tomorrow we can enjoy a simple coffee or a full lunch actually sitting at a table; instead of precariously balancing takeaways, perched on benches or beach walls. Yes, we have been resourceful. Even dragging chairs to the beach to savour a takeaway lunch. But with no restaurant toilet facilities available, let’s face it long walks or lengthy lunches were out of the question.

So while I salute those creative hardworking restaurants on this page who have provided such wonderful takeaway meals to enjoy at home, I heartily welcome back those who are able to open their restaurants from today. Especially Meson Son Caliu and El Faro with their popular lunchtime menus and The Crow’s Nest now also offering a menu del dia.

Those who have been only offering takeaway options of course can now extend to table service again. There has been such buzz of excitement as terraces have been hosed down and cleaned in preparation. So do take advantage of these excellent restaurants, support and enjoy.

THE CROWS NEST. Cala Mayor. Serving between 13 to 16 hrs, if you fancy an authentic taste of South Africa look no further than this gem. Owned by a charming and enthusiastic South African couple offering steaks, ribs, fish and seafood along with other specialities from their homeland. Interesting and creative menu offering lovely sea views during daytime dining. They will be offering tasty daily menu del dias (changing each day) starting for 15euros. Tucked away below Japanese restaurant Wabisuke: 275 Avinguda de Joan Miro, Local 25-26. Tel: 625 293 705.

MESON SON CALIU. Open every day from midday. Has an excellent innovative chef and an extraordinarily good 12.50 euros quality lunch menu. Saturday’s special menu at 16.50 is extremely popular. Word of mouth has seen it self-distancingly packed every lunchtime. Slightly reduced seating so best to reserve. Tel: 971680086.

EL FARO. Situated in the old part of Port Adriano, it’s a long-time favourite offering a comprehensive menu of excellent fresh fish. Their fabulous 15 euros All-day Menu del Dia. Dining with peaceful views of the port. Good quality fish and I highly recommend their fish soup and John Dory! Tel: 971232676.

RAFT 19 BISTRO. Paseo Cala Gamba 19. Outside seating now open to enjoy innovative New Zealand top chef Murray. Check out this week’s special in advertisement, but also a la carte including hamburgers and salads. All food cooked with the highest quality ingredients. Please order in advance by phone or WhatsApp 722 536 299.

RAMSHACKLE. Open from 08.00, ideal to pick up a coffee with some breakfast or tasty freshly made daily snacks including delicious homemade soups, wraps, and salads. Innovative mains specials such as falafel and pitta or grilled chicken with chilli garlic butter. Easy to park to takeaway also a lovely outside area to relax. c/Benito Feijo 2, (at the top of Puerto Portals) 681107709.

THE FRENCH COFFEE SHOP. Open from 8am. Closed Sundays.

At last we can sit down to enjoy these freshly baked snacks with a coffee. For decades this popular coffee shop by the Marineland carpark in Portals has been renowned for its outstanding bakery. Freshly baked bread, delicious cakes and pastries plus savoury quiches, tortillas and perfect melt-in-the-mouth sausage rolls. The spit roast chicken certainly the best I have ever tasted. Order in advance to prevent disappointment. Monday to Saturday collection Call 678371419.

BISTRO 49.El Toro (at the furthest end by the roundabout). Checkout this week’s tasty menu. Offering delicious daily takeaway 16.80euros lunch menu and a la carte from Thursday to Saturdays 13hr-16hr. Their great menu (shown in full) this week includes battered cod and chips with mushy peas and Pork loin with Roquefort sauce with their popular home-made desserts. Try their renowned takeaway full Sunday Roasts from 13hr-16hr: 21.90euros for 2 courses; 24.90 euros for 3 courses.

Do mention any allergies before ordering so they can adapt the menu. Tel: 971 234 168/ 666999018.

MONKEY STEAKHOUSE AND PIZZA CALANOVA. Takeaway service since 1997, offer home delivery of scrumptious meals to the San Augustin, Calamayor, Cas Catala, Genova and Iletas areas. Beyond possible with a little surcharge. Great takeaway choices offering an innovative exciting menu. Highly recommended are their slow roasts and succulent steaks. Thai curries, gourmet pizzas and creative street food style starters. Their chopped liver pate historic! Checkout their facebook website for their full takeaway menu. Also love their lime cheesecake. Their moto is: Food is the Universal Language; and they speak it fluently to the highest standards! Opposite Calanova Port above Mojo Bar.Tel: 971 405 115/606 449 939.

HAPPIE HAPPIE SNACKBAR. Takeaway and delivery service. Mallorca’s first Dutch snackbar, their friendly staff delivering amazing snacks and food throughout the South. Who doesn’t like original Dutch French fries with sweet mayonnaise and Dutch Northsea herring. Plenty of healthy options including vegetarian and vegan dishes. Checkout their menu for Southern fried chicken, Slow cooked BBQ spare-ribs, spicey chicken burger and fish dishes. They also carry a wide variety of Dutch products on sale on their shelves. Carrer Geoge Orwell 3, Palma 871 100 120 www.happie.es

A MA MAISON. Takeaway. Santa Catalina Offers a delivery service so do ask. Renowned Chef Saloua, has created an outstanding gourmet takeaway service, complete with advice should it need reheating. Her fabulous hummus made with almond flour and orange is outstanding. Her innovative mains such as roasted rack of lamb with honey and fresh mint or fillet of cod baked with a champagne sauce historic. Try her vegan panna cotta with chocolate. Any allergies and dietary needs adapted and taken into consideration. So, to those excited to enjoy top quality food cooked by a celebrated chef, this is for you. However, please note this needs to be ordered 24 hours in advance. Checkout the enticing menu and treat yourself. Carrer Soler 18A Call: 634906941.

CHEZ NOUS, Palma. Recommended by Majorca Daily’s Andrew Valente, freshly prepared gastronomic dishes to order from this delightful authentic French Restaurant in the heart of Palma. A La Carte or Daily Menu on-line including a traditional hearty French Onion soup. From 13h to 20hr. Order and collect half an hour later at Calle Pere d’Alcantara Penya 17 (crossroad to Calle Aragon) Call 640 328 676.

BELLAVISTA, Puerto Alcudia. Plenty of terrace dining from 13.00. For those in the North they have a comprehensive menu of Italian and Mallorcan favourites to suit all tastes. Great choice of Pizzas and thick quality hamburgers with Paellas on Sundays. Checkout their menu online via Facebook or Instagram Paseo Maritimo 6. Puerto Alcudia. Tel: 971897651.