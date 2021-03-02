This is great dish if you want to make life a little easier and enjoy a wonderful, rich sauce with the Beef fillet.

Ingredients

Serves 4

4 fillet steaks, 180g each

1 tsp olive oil

Salt and pepper to season

Ingredients for foie gras and Pedro Ximenez sauce

1 tsp butter

1 large shallot, chopped

3 tbsp Pedro Ximenez sherry (or any sweet sherry)

200g foie gras

250ml cream

2 tsp balsamic vinegar

Salt and pepper to season

Ingredients for date puree

120g dates, stoned

200ml water

1⁄2 tsp anise

Salt and pepper to season

Pre-heat the oven to 200°C.

Method

For the sauce, soften the shallot with the butter in a medium saucepan for 2 minutes over medium heat. Add the balsamic vinegar, Pedro Ximenez and cream. Cook until boiled down a little and slightly thickened.

Add the foie gras and blend in the pan to form a sauce. Once blended, transfer to a bowl until needed.

For the date puree, place all the ingredients in a different saucepan over a gentle flame and cook for 8 minutes. When cooked, blend in a food processor and pulse several times to form a puree.

Season the fillet steaks with salt and pepper. Heat a spoonful of olive oil in a large non- stick frying pan over a high temperature. Cook the steaks for about 3 minutes for medium, turning them once to seal all over. Cook for a further 1-2 minutes for well done or 1 minute less for rare.

Remove from the pan and place the steaks on a shallow baking tray and bake in the pre-heated oven for about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and serve with foie gras-Pedro Ximenez sauce and a puree of dates.