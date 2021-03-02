This is great dish if you want to make life a little easier and enjoy a wonderful, rich sauce with the Beef fillet.
Ingredients
Serves 4
- 4 fillet steaks, 180g each
- 1 tsp olive oil
- Salt and pepper to season
Ingredients for foie gras and Pedro Ximenez sauce
- 1 tsp butter
- 1 large shallot, chopped
- 3 tbsp Pedro Ximenez sherry (or any sweet sherry)
- 200g foie gras
- 250ml cream
- 2 tsp balsamic vinegar
- Salt and pepper to season
Ingredients for date puree
- 120g dates, stoned
- 200ml water
- 1⁄2 tsp anise
- Salt and pepper to season
Pre-heat the oven to 200°C.
Method
For the sauce, soften the shallot with the butter in a medium saucepan for 2 minutes over medium heat. Add the balsamic vinegar, Pedro Ximenez and cream. Cook until boiled down a little and slightly thickened.
Add the foie gras and blend in the pan to form a sauce. Once blended, transfer to a bowl until needed.
For the date puree, place all the ingredients in a different saucepan over a gentle flame and cook for 8 minutes. When cooked, blend in a food processor and pulse several times to form a puree.
Season the fillet steaks with salt and pepper. Heat a spoonful of olive oil in a large non- stick frying pan over a high temperature. Cook the steaks for about 3 minutes for medium, turning them once to seal all over. Cook for a further 1-2 minutes for well done or 1 minute less for rare.
Remove from the pan and place the steaks on a shallow baking tray and bake in the pre-heated oven for about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and serve with foie gras-Pedro Ximenez sauce and a puree of dates.
