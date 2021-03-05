As of Friday, 5 March these are the films screenings and showtimes in Palma. Still showing this week are The Little Things, Dating Amber and The Booksellers all showing at CineCiutat.

The Little Things (2021)

Times: 11.10 (Sun only), 15.05, 17.20 and 19.30

Starring: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto.

Director: John Lee Hancock.

Sinopsis: Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe Deacon is sent to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a serial killer who is terrorizing the city.

Duration: 2 hours 8 minutes.

Genre: Crime, Drama and Thriller.

Rated: 12.

Dating Amber (2020)

Times: 15.25 and 19.50

Starring: Fionn O'Shea, Lola Petticrew and Sharon Horgan.

Director: David Freyne.

Sinopsis: Two school friends decide to start a pretend straight relationship in an effort to fit in.

Duration: 1 hour 32 minutes.

Genre: Comedy, Drama and Romance.

Rated: 12.

The Booksellers (2019)

Times: 17.25

Starring: Parker Posey, Fran Lebowitz and Gay Talese.

Director: D.W. Young.

Sinopsis: A behind-the-scenes look at the New York rare book world.

Duration: 1 hour 39 minutes.

Genre: Documentary.

Rated: Not rated.