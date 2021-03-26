As of Friday, March 26 these are the films screenings and showtimes in Palma. Showing at Ocimax in Palma is Godzilla vs Kong, Raya and the Last Dragon and Nomadland. Showtimes for Ocimax are from Friday to Sunday as they are closed on Monday and Tuesday. Showing this week at CineCiutat are Nomadland, The Father (rerun) and Minari. On Sunday only for kids is Snail and the whale + We are going on a bear hunt.

Godzilla vs Kong (2021)

Times: 12.10 and 16.30 (Sat & Sun only); 16.30 (Fri)

Starring: Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown and Rebecca Hall.

Director: Adam Wingard.

Sinopsis: The epic next chapter in the cinematic Monsterverse pits two of the greatest icons in motion picture history against one another - the fearsome Godzilla and the mighty Kong - with humanity caught in the balance.

Duration: 1 hour and 53 minutes.

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi and Thriller.

Rated: 12

See trailer above.

Nomadland (2020)

Times for Ocimax: 12.10, 16.15 and 18.45 (Sat and Sun); 16.15 and 18.45 (Fri)

Times for CineCiutat: 11.10 (Sun), 15.00, 17.30 and *17.20 (*Fri only) and 19.45

Starring: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn and Linda May.

Director: Chloé Zhao.

Sinopsis: After losing everything in the Great Recession, a woman embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.

Duration: 1 hour 47 minutes.

Genre: Drama.

Rated: 12.

Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)

Times: 12.10 (Sat & Sun)

Starring: Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina and Gemma Chan.

Director: Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada.

Sinopsis: In a realm known as Kumandra, a re-imagined Earth inhabited by an ancient civilization, a warrior named Raya is determined to find the last dragon.

Duration: 1 hour 47 minutes.

Genre: Animation, Action and Adventure.

Rated: A/i

The Father (2020)

Times: 15.30. Not showing on Saturday.

Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman and Mark Gatiss

Director: Florian Zeller.

Sinopsis: A man refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages. As he tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality.

Duration: 1 hour 37 minutes.

Genre: Drama.

Rated: 7.

Minari (2020)

Times: 15.05, 17.15 and 19.40. Not showing on Friday at 19.40.

Starring: Steven Yeun, Yeri Han and Alan S. Kim.

Director: Lee Isaac Chung.

Sinopsis: A Korean family starts a farm in 1980s Arkansas.

Duration: 1 hour 55 minutes.

Genre: Drama.

Rated: 7.

Language: In Korean and English.

The Snail and the Whale (2019)

Times: 11.00 (Sun only)

Starring: Diana Rigg, Sally Hawkins and Rob Brydon.

Director: Max Lang, Daniel Snaddon.

Sinopsis: A tiny snail goes on an amazing journey by hitching a ride on the tail of a huge humpback whale. Based on the picture book written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler.

Duration: 26 minutes.

Genre: Animation.

Rated: All ages.