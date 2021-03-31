As of Wednesday March 31 these are the films screenings and showtimes in Palma. Showing this week at CineCiutat are the Oscar nominated film Nomadland and Minari. Festival Park is still screening Godzilla vs Kong and Monster Hunter (only on April 1st).

Nomadland (2020)

Times: 15.25, 17.35 and 19.45

Starring: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn and Linda May.

Director: Chloé Zhao.

Sinopsis: After losing everything in the Great Recession, a woman embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.

Duration: 1 hour 47 minutes.

Genre: Drama.

Rated: 12.

Godzilla vs Kong (2021)

Times at Festival Park: 12.30 (1/4), 12.15 (2/4, 3/4, 4/4 and 5/4)

Starring: Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown and Rebecca Hall.

Director: Adam Wingard.

Sinopsis: The epic next chapter in the cinematic Monsterverse pits two of the greatest icons in motion picture history against one another - the fearsome Godzilla and the mighty Kong - with humanity caught in the balance.

Duration: 1 hour and 53 minutes.

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi and Thriller.

Rated: 12

Monster Hunter (2020)

Times: 12.35 (1/4)

Starring: Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa and Ron Perlman.

Director: Paul W.S. Anderson.

Sinopsis: When Lt. Artemis and her loyal soldiers are transported to a new world, they engage in a desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers. Feature film based on the video game by Capcom.

Duration: 1 hour 43 minutes.

Genre: Action/Adventure/Fantasy.

Rated: 12.

Minari (2020)

Times: 15.30, 17.45 and 19.40

Starring: Steven Yeun, Yeri Han and Alan S. Kim.

Director: Lee Isaac Chung.

Sinopsis: A Korean family starts a farm in 1980s Arkansas.

Duration: 1 hour 55 minutes.

Genre: Drama.

Rated: 7.

Language: In Korean and English.