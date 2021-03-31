Following the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, Fern (Frances McDormand) packs her van and sets off on the road exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad. The third feature film from director Chloé Zhao, NOMADLAND features real nomads Linda May, Swankie and Bob Wells as Fern’s mentors and comrades in her exploration through the vast landscape of the American West.

30-03-2021Youtube: SearchlightPictures

As of Wednesday March 31 these are the films screenings and showtimes in Palma. Showing this week at CineCiutat are the Oscar nominated film Nomadland and Minari. Festival Park is still screening Godzilla vs Kong and Monster Hunter (only on April 1st).

Nomadland (2020)

Times: 15.25, 17.35 and 19.45

Starring: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn and Linda May.

Director: Chloé Zhao.

Sinopsis: After losing everything in the Great Recession, a woman embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.

Duration: 1 hour 47 minutes.

Genre: Drama.

Rated: 12.

See trailer above.

Godzilla vs Kong (2021)

Times at Festival Park: 12.30 (1/4), 12.15 (2/4, 3/4, 4/4 and 5/4)

Starring: Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown and Rebecca Hall.

Director: Adam Wingard.

Sinopsis: The epic next chapter in the cinematic Monsterverse pits two of the greatest icons in motion picture history against one another - the fearsome Godzilla and the mighty Kong - with humanity caught in the balance.

Duration: 1 hour and 53 minutes.

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi and Thriller.

Rated: 12

Monster Hunter (2020)

Times: 12.35 (1/4)

Starring: Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa and Ron Perlman.

Director: Paul W.S. Anderson.

Sinopsis: When Lt. Artemis and her loyal soldiers are transported to a new world, they engage in a desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers. Feature film based on the video game by Capcom.

Duration: 1 hour 43 minutes.

Genre: Action/Adventure/Fantasy.

Rated: 12.

Minari (2020)

Times: 15.30, 17.45 and 19.40

Starring: Steven Yeun, Yeri Han and Alan S. Kim.

Director: Lee Isaac Chung.

Sinopsis: A Korean family starts a farm in 1980s Arkansas.

Duration: 1 hour 55 minutes.

Genre: Drama.

Rated: 7.

Language: In Korean and English.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.