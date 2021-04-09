As of Friday April 9, these are the films screenings and showtimes in Palma. Showing this week at Ocimax Godzilla vs Kong and Nomadland. Remember that Ocimax are closed on Monday and Tuesday. At CineCiutat are the Oscar nominated films The United States vs. Bille Holiday and Nomadland. Festival Park is still screening Godzilla VS Kong, Monster Hunter, Songbird, The United States vs. Billie Holiday and Monty Python's Life of Brian.

The United States vs. Billie Holiday (2021)

Times at Festival Park: 17.00 (13/4)

Times at CineCiutat: 15.00, 17.10, 17.25 (Saturday only), 19.30

Starring: Andra Day, Trevante Rhodes and Garrett Hedlund.

Director: Lee Daniels.

Sinopsis: Follows Holiday during her career as she is targeted by the Federal Department of Narcotics with an undercover sting operation led by black Federal Agent Jimmy Fletcher, with whom she had a tumultuous affair.

Duration: 2 hours 10 minutes.

Genre: Biography, drama and music.

Rated: 16.

See trailer above.

Nomadland (2020)

Times at Ocimax: 17.00 (daily)

Times at CineCiutat: 11.10 (Sunday only), 15.05 (not showing on Saturday), 17.30 (not showing on Saturday), 19.45 (not showing on Thursday) and 19.50 (Saturday only)

Starring: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn and Linda May.

Director: Chloé Zhao.

Sinopsis: After losing everything in the Great Recession, a woman embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.

Duration: 1 hour 47 minutes.

Genre: Drama.

Rated: 12.

Godzilla vs Kong (2021)

Times at Ocimax: 12.10 (Saturday only), 16.30 (Friday, Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday)

Times at Festival Park: 17.30 (13/4)

Starring: Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown and Rebecca Hall.

Director: Adam Wingard.

Sinopsis: The epic next chapter in the cinematic Monsterverse pits two of the greatest icons in motion picture history against one another - the fearsome Godzilla and the mighty Kong - with humanity caught in the balance.

Duration: 1 hour and 53 minutes.

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi and Thriller.

Rated: 12

Monster Hunter (2020)

Times at Festival Park: 18.50 (13/4)

Starring: Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa and Ron Perlman.

Director: Paul W.S. Anderson.

Sinopsis: When Lt. Artemis and her loyal soldiers are transported to a new world, they engage in a desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers. Feature film based on the video game by Capcom.

Duration: 1 hour 43 minutes.

Genre: Action/Adventure/Fantasy.

Rated: 12.

Songbird (2020)

Times at Festival Park: 18.55 (13/4)

Starring: K.J. Apa, Sofia Carson and Craig Robinson.

Director: Adam Mason.

Sinopsis: In 2024 a pandemic ravages the world and its cities. Centering on a handful of people as they navigate the obstacles currently hindering society: disease, martial law, quarantine, and vigilantes.

Duration: 1 hour 24 minutes.

Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Rated: 16.

Monty Python's Life of Brian (1979)

Times at Festival Park: 12.20 (11/4) and 19.20 (9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15/4)

Starring: Graham Chapman, John Cleese and Michael Palin.

Director: Terry Jones.

Sinopsis: Born on the original Christmas in the stable next door to Jesus Christ, Brian of Nazareth spends his life being mistaken for a messiah.

Duration: 1 hour 34 minutes.

Genre: Comedy.

Rated: 13.