Don’t miss the ninth edition of the Spanish version of ‘MasterChef’ on Tuesday night, when the contestants will be cooking in Palma, with sobrasada from Mallorca.

More than 70,000 aspiring chefs applied to take part in this edition of ‘MasterChef' but only the top 50 made it through and they’ll be fighting tooth and nail for a place in the final and that coveted ‘MasterChef’ apron.

Tuesday’s episode was filmed in Parc de la Mar against the stunning backdrop of Palma Cathedral, using produce from Mallorca.

While the chefs sweat it out and try to keep stress to a minimum as the minutes tick by, Michelin Star Chefs, Maca de Castro and Santi Taura will be keeping a close eye on their progress in the kitchen.

Each team must cook two dishes from the menu and one of them must include Sobrasada or Sobrasada with black pork from Mallorca.

Sobrasada is part of the Island’s cultural identity and it’s also super important for the economy and jobs in Mallorca. The Regulatory Council of the IGP Mallorca, is confident that including sobrasada as an essential ingredient in the ‘MasterChef’ competition will showcase its versatility and inspire brand new culinary creations.

The contestants will also face their first elimination test and their first mystery box on Tuesday night; which have brought down many an aspiring chef over the years.

The winner of the ninth edition of ‘MasterChef’ will get 100,000 euros, a ‘MasterChef’ Spain trophy and the chance to publish a recipe book. The Faculty of Gastronomic Sciences Basque Culinary Centre in San Sebastián also awards three prizes.

‘MasterChef’ premieres on LA-1 at 22:00 on Tuesday, April 13.