Irene Mesa, Irene Peukes, Cecilia Sörenson, Mica Middleman with Vanesa Gonzalez, Director of El Corte Inglés, Avenidas, Joana Borrás, President of the Col·lectiu Moda Mallorca Association, Jaume Alzamora, Economic Promotion & Local Development Minister.

Irene Mesa, Irene Peukes, Cecilia Sörenson, Mica Middleman with Vanesa Gonzalez, Director of El Corte Inglés, Avenidas, Joana Borrás, President of the Col·lectiu Moda Mallorca Association, Jaume Alzamora, Economic Promotion & Local Development Minister.

16-04-2021ROBERTO LEON

Six fashion designers have been given prime position at El Corte Inglés in the Avenidas to sell their products.

Monge Shoes, footwear and accessories; Carminitta children's clothing; Little designer jewellery, Pla footwear and handmade clothing; Cecilia Sörensen, women's clothing and Feel Mallorca are thrilled to be offered such a fantastic opportunity.

El Corte Inglés, Palma.

"This initiative is part of El Corte Inglés' commitment to give visibility to products manufactured on the island and sustainable production," said Vanesa Gonzalez, Director of El Corte Inglés in the Avenidas at a brief event which was also attended by Joana Borrás, President of the Col·lectiu Moda Mallorca Association and Jaume Alzamora, Economic Promotion & Local Development Minister.

Mica Middelmann.

“This is a great opportunity. It’s the first time my work has been on show outside the workshop,” said Mica Middelman, who’s silver bracelets, rings and earrings have different finishes.

Irene Mesa.

Irene Mesa from Carminitta has been making baby products for five years and was one the first to make a sale.

"The brand has grown very well and more and more mothers are buying clothing for children up to six years old,” said Irene who makes pacifiers, masks and toiletry bags with Mallorcan fabrics.

Irene Peukes.

“I came to Mallorca in 1999 to work at Camper and stayed until 2008, then I started designing clothes and shoes and I created Pla,” says Irene Peukes, who’s products are made between Mallorca and Bangladesh.

Cecilia Sörensen

"I only use organic fabrics, sustainable production and everything is 100% Made in Mallorca,” says Women's dress designer, Cecilia Sörensen.

The designers will be selling their products on the ground floor of El Corte Inglés for the next six months.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.