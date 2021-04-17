Six fashion designers have been given prime position at El Corte Inglés in the Avenidas to sell their products.

Monge Shoes, footwear and accessories; Carminitta children's clothing; Little designer jewellery, Pla footwear and handmade clothing; Cecilia Sörensen, women's clothing and Feel Mallorca are thrilled to be offered such a fantastic opportunity.

"This initiative is part of El Corte Inglés' commitment to give visibility to products manufactured on the island and sustainable production," said Vanesa Gonzalez, Director of El Corte Inglés in the Avenidas at a brief event which was also attended by Joana Borrás, President of the Col·lectiu Moda Mallorca Association and Jaume Alzamora, Economic Promotion & Local Development Minister.

“This is a great opportunity. It’s the first time my work has been on show outside the workshop,” said Mica Middelman, who’s silver bracelets, rings and earrings have different finishes.

Irene Mesa from Carminitta has been making baby products for five years and was one the first to make a sale.

"The brand has grown very well and more and more mothers are buying clothing for children up to six years old,” said Irene who makes pacifiers, masks and toiletry bags with Mallorcan fabrics.

“I came to Mallorca in 1999 to work at Camper and stayed until 2008, then I started designing clothes and shoes and I created Pla,” says Irene Peukes, who’s products are made between Mallorca and Bangladesh.

"I only use organic fabrics, sustainable production and everything is 100% Made in Mallorca,” says Women's dress designer, Cecilia Sörensen.

The designers will be selling their products on the ground floor of El Corte Inglés for the next six months.