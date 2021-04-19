This is a recipe I had on my original Simply Fosh menu twelve years ago and I still love scallops with fresh peas and they all combine beautifully with lime & fresh mint. You could use frozen peas for this recipe too.

Serves 4

Ingredients

12 large scallops

1 bunch of spring onions (finely chopped)

50g butter

2 small potatoes (peeled and diced)

1litre vegetable stock

2 lemongrass sticks (finely chopped)

900g fresh peas, shelled

150ml crème fraiche

Juice of 2 limes

4 tbsp chopped mint

Seasoning

Method

Cook the spring onions in the butter in a heavy saucepan over a gentle heat until tender. Do not allow to colour. Add the diced potatoes and stir to mix. Pour in the stock; bring to the boil and cook, covered, for about 8 minutes.

Add the peas and cook for a further 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and add the crème fraiche, lime juice and mint leaves. Season to taste and liquidise the soup in a food processor until smooth. Pass through a fine sieve.

Heat a little olive oil in a heavy-bottomed frying pan and fry the scallops until golden brown. Turn over and finish cooking on the other side. Season the scallops and divide them between four warm soup bowls. Garnish with some fresh pea shoots and serve with the fresh pea, lime & mint soup.

