Nuria Iglesias with some of her cakes.

21-04-2021M.A. Cañellas

There's been a dramatic change in the world of cakes over the years and confectioners are stepping up to the challenge as customers' imaginations run wild.

Here in Palma, Nuria Iglesias has become the go-to person for amazing cakes. Footballs, castles, racing cars, you name it she can make it!

Nuria had never considered a career in confectionary, but that all changed when she was looking for a cake for her Mum.

“My mother really likes paddle tennis so I asked a girl I knew if she could make a paddle cake, then I thought it didn't look that difficult, so I decided to try to make it myself,” says Nuria.

When her friends saw the cake they were so impressed they asked her to make cakes for them too and as word spread, orders started rolling in, so she decided to take the plunge and study confectionary and began by scouring the internet for confectionary tutorials.

Nuria launched Baking Illusions in Carrer Fra Lluís Jaume Vallespiron in Palma on February 20, 2020, but like many other companies in Mallorca she was affected by the coronavirus State of Alarm, but she was determined to keep going and joined the home delivery trend to stay afloat.

"From last summer until the beginning of 2021, the situation was difficult,” admits Nuria. “Since then it has improved a bit, but most customers are ordering small cakes with just 8-10 portions, because the restrictions mean they’re only allowed to gather with a few people in their homes.”

When customers are ordering cakes they usully show Nuria a photograph of what they’re looking for, but customers need a little help.

“If clients can’t decide, I show them some ideas, so they can choose the cake they like the most,” explains Nuria. “I've never turned down an order because I love a challenge. I want my cakes to be amazing to look at and really tasty; aesthetics are important, but for me the greatest joy is when customers tell me they've eaten it all.”

