Ingredients

Serves 4-6

250g linguini pasta

125g fresh white crab meat

½ red chilli; finely chopped

2 shallots; finely chopped

2 cloves garlic; finely chopped

½ tsp fresh ginger; finely chopped

Juice and zest of 1 lime

50 ml dry white wine

120 ml fresh fish stock

4 tomatoes; seeded and diced

20g fresh basil

20g fresh flat leaf parsley

20g fresh coriander

60ml virgin olive oil

Flor de sal

Method

Sweat the onions, chilli, ginger and garlic in a heavy-bottomed frying pan with the little olive oil for about one minute.

Add the chopped tomatoes, fish stock, and wine and turn up the heat and rapidly to reduce by half, while this is reducing cook the pasta in lots of rapidly boiling salted water for about 6-8 minutes until al dente.

Drain off the pasta and season with a mix of olive oil and flor de sal. Place in the middle of the serving bowls.

To finish the sauce add the lime juice, fresh crab, and all the fresh herbs. Season well and pour over the pasta. Serve immediately.