Linguini with Crab & Chill

26-04-2021Marc Fosh
Ingredients

Serves 4-6

  • 250g linguini pasta
  • 125g fresh white crab meat
  • ½ red chilli; finely chopped
  • 2 shallots; finely chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic; finely chopped
  • ½ tsp fresh ginger; finely chopped
  • Juice and zest of 1 lime
  • 50 ml dry white wine
  • 120 ml fresh fish stock
  • 4 tomatoes; seeded and diced
  • 20g fresh basil
  • 20g fresh flat leaf parsley
  • 20g fresh coriander
  • 60ml virgin olive oil
  • Flor de sal

Method

Sweat the onions, chilli, ginger and garlic in a heavy-bottomed frying pan with the little olive oil for about one minute.

Add the chopped tomatoes, fish stock, and wine and turn up the heat and rapidly to reduce by half, while this is reducing cook the pasta in lots of rapidly boiling salted water for about 6-8 minutes until al dente.

Drain off the pasta and season with a mix of olive oil and flor de sal. Place in the middle of the serving bowls.

To finish the sauce add the lime juice, fresh crab, and all the fresh herbs. Season well and pour over the pasta. Serve immediately.

