New song by Yosra Zekri

06-10-2020Youtube: Yosra Zekri

Tunisian soprano Yosra Zekris is bidding a fond farewell to Mallorca with a song entitled ‘femininity’.

She’s spent the last three years living and working on the Island and closes her three-year stage show with the song ‘I am a woman’. which is a tribute to women and empowerment and was composed by Zekris and Spanish composer Toni Cuenca.

"The theme defends the femininity that exists in me and in each of us,” she explains. She’s also released a video which was choreographed by Lauriane Orsini and includes Zerkis and five dancers: Juan Francisco Nuñez, Alizée Monot, Marga Salas, Peter Dzubera and Ola Pérez.

Yosra Zekris, Soprano.

She also collaborated with Miquel Àngel Aguiló on Climàtic 3.0, a music and light show, which is inspired by Francis of Assisi’s texts: ‘Canticle to the Creatures’ and revolves around climate change through the industrial revolution and technological development, during which Zerkis performs a song to freedom, uniting cultures and expanding horizons.

"I have been able to meet some wonderful people,” she said of her stay in Mallorca.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.