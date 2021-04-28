Video highlights of the Circaire - Mostra de Circ d'Alcúdia 2017 2nd edition. Circus festival in Mallorca (Spain).

11-05-2017Youtube: Res de Res i En Blanc

The Circaire Festival is one of the most popular events in Alcudia and has a wide variety of highly unique acts as well as circus clowns and other traditional circus favourites.

Presentation of new edition of Circaire at Auditori d'Alcudia.

The 6th edition of Circaire has just been launched in Alcudia and Mayoress Bárbara Rebassa, Education, Culture & Fairs Councillor, Antònia Cànaves were present along with Circaire's Festival Director, Tià Jordà, and Manager and Executive Producer, Cristina Mateu.

Mentir lo minimo'.

"This year we have a high-level artistic programme and we have international circus companies that have a great projection within the scenic tours of the whole territory,” said Tià Jordà.

Circaire is promoting a guide to good practices in gender matters in collaboration with the Circada festival in Seville. The document aims to open a channel of consultation and advice on the subject and will be pedagogical and inclusive.

It's a pioneering project in circus programming based on the perspective of parity.

Under the title ‘I review my circus festival: towards good practices in parity’ aims to be a reference in the Circus Sector and will be presented at both festivals.

The Circaire Festival will run from April 30 until May 9 in Alcudia.

'Noces per Nassos'.

