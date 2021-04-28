Farmers' Market in Puerto Portals.

Farmers' Market in Puerto Portals. archive photo.

28-04-2021Puertoportals.com

The ever-popular Farmers’ Market is returning to Puerto Portals from April 30-May 2.

It’s the fourth edition of the Farmers’ Market, which highlights local produce and artisanal products.

Stallholders at the Farmers' Market in Puerto Portals.

Around 20 stalls will be open from 11:00-9:00 Boulevard de la Marina and it's a great day out for all the family and there's tons of stuff on offer, including local fruit and vegetables, cosmetics and hand-made ceramics.

There will also be cultural demonstrations and Artist, Estefanía Pomar will be exhibiting illustrations of cultural symbols of Mallorca such the painting of the siurell, the song of the Sibyl and delicious ensaimadas.

The Farmers’ Market supports ‘kilometre zero’ produce, which is grown locally grown, really fresh and reduces the ecological footprint.

The market is also a popular meeting place for Puerto Portals residents and brings Mallorcan culture, music, crafts and gastronomy closer to the public.

'One for One' produce at Farmers' Market in Puerto Portals.

Solidarity shopping is being promoted again this year through ‘One for One’ which means that for every labelled piece of fruit or vegetable bought, a second piece will be donated to Mallorca Sense Fam which helps the needy here on the Island. In 2019, more than 400 kilos of local produce was donated to the non-profit association.

All the necessary Covid security measure will be in force at the Farmers’ Market to protect customers and staff.

Logo for Farmers' Market in Puerto Portals.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.