As of Friday April 40, these are the films screenings and showtimes in Palma. CineCiutat this weekend continue with their Oscar special from 40/4 until 5/5 and are screening a new film "Driveways". For further information and ticket information click here. Ocimax is showing this week the The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. The next two weekends in May will be screened the following sequels. Watch this space.

Driveways (2019)

Times at CineCiutat: 18.45 and 20.45

Starring: Lucas Jaye, Hong Chau and Brian Dennehy.

Director: Andrew Ahn.

Sinopsis: A lonesome boy accompanies his mother on a trip to clean out his late aunt's house, and ends up forming an unexpected friendship with the retiree who lives next door.

Duration: 1 hour 23 minutes.

Genre: Drama.

Rated: NR.

See trailer above.

Nomadland (2020)

Times at CineCiutat: 16.20 daily, 18.30 (Sat); 20.25 (Sun), 18.15 (Tue), 20.40 (Wed) and 20.45 (Thu)

Times at Ocimax: 18.10 (Friday to Thursday)

Starring: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn and Linda May.

Director: Chloé Zhao.

Sinopsis: After losing everything in the Great Recession, a woman embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.

Duration: 1 hour 47 minutes.

Genre: Drama.

Rated: 12.

Nominations: Won 3 Oscars (Best Film, Director and Actress)

The Father (2020)

Times at CineCiutat: 20.40 (Fri), 18.20 (Sun), 16.05 (Mon), 16.10 (Tue) and 18.15 (Thu)

Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman and Mark Gatiss.

Director: Florian Zeller.

Sinopsis: A man refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages. As he tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality.

Duration: 1 hour 37 minutes.

Genre: Drama.

Rated: 7.

Nominations: Won 2 Oscars (Best Actor and Adapted Screenplay)

Mank (2020)

Times at CineCiutat: 16.00 (Sat), 20.20 (Mon), 16.00 (Wed)

Starring: Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried and Lily Collins.

Director: David Fincher.

Sinopsis: 1930's Hollywood is reevaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish the screenplay of Ciudadano Kane (1941).

Duration: 2 hours 11 minutes.

Genre: Biography, Comedy and Drama.

Rated: 12.

Nominations: Won 2 Oscars (Production Design and Cinematography)

Minari (2020)

Times at CineCiutat: 18.20 (Fri), 16.05 (Sun), 20.25 (Tue) and 16.00 (Thu)

Starring: Steven Yeun, Yeri Han and Alan S. Kim.

Director: Lee Isaac Chung.

Sinopsis: A Korean family starts a farm in 1980s Arkansas.

Duration: 1 hour 55 minutes.

Genre: Drama.

Rated: 7.

Language: In Korean and English.

Nominations: Won 1 Oscar (Supporting actress Yuh-Jung Youn).

Promising Young Woman (2020)

Times at Ocimax: 19.15 (Friday to Thursday).

Starring: Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham and Alison Brie.

Director: Emerald Fennell.

Sinopsis: A young woman, traumatized by a tragic event in her past, seeks out vengeance against those who crossed her path.

Duration: 1 hour 53 minutes.

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller.

Rated: 16.

Nominations : Won 1 Oscar (Original screenplay)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

Times at Ocimax: 12.00 (Sat and Sun)

Starring: Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen and Orlando Bloom.

Director: Peter Jackson.

Sinopsis: A meek Hobbit from the Shire and eight companions set out on a journey to destroy the powerful One Ring and save Middle-earth from the Dark Lord Sauron.

Duration: 2 hours 58 minutes.

Genre: Action/Adventure/Drama.

Rated: 12.

Ocimax is screening Demon Slayer the Moive: The Mugan Train however it is in Japanese with Spanish subtitles. Showtimes are 18.00 and 20.30 from Friday to Thursday. 15.15 from Friday to Wednesday and 12.05 on Saturday and Sunday.

Ocimax is closed on Monday and Tuesday. For further information click here.