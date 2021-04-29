The Puerto Portals Farmers’ Market has been postponed for a week because of the bad weather forecast for this weekend and will now run from May 7-9.

It’s the fourth edition of the Farmers’ Market, which highlights local produce and artisanal products.

Around 20 stalls will be open from 11:00-9:00 in Boulevard de la Marina. It's a great day out for all the family and there's tons of stuff on offer, including local fruit and vegetables, cosmetics and hand-made ceramics.

There will also be cultural demonstrations and Artist, Estefanía Pomar will be exhibiting illustrations of cultural symbols of Mallorca such the painting of the siurell, the song of the Sibyl and delicious ensaimadas.

The Farmers’ Market supports ‘kilometre zero’ produce, which is grown locally grown, really fresh and reduces the ecological footprint.

The market is also a popular meeting place for Puerto Portals residents and brings Mallorcan culture, music, crafts and gastronomy closer to the public.

Solidarity shopping is being promoted again this year through ‘One for One’ which means that for every labelled piece of fruit or vegetable bought, a second piece will be donated to Mallorca Sense Fam which helps the needy here on the Island. In 2019, more than 400 kilos of local produce was donated to the non-profit association.

All the necessary Covid security measure will be in force at the Farmers’ Market to protect customers and staff.