Manacor residents are in for a treat at the end of this week, because the centre of the city is turned into a fairy forest.

A world of fantasy and colour is being created to reactivate the local economy, boost trade and attract more visitors as part of the City Council’s Manacor Encantat campaign.

There will be coloured ribbons made by the traders on the main roads, five huge figures made out of wood, cardboard, foam and polyurethane in Plaza Sant Jaume and 30 decorative mushrooms and a large garden will appear in Plaçaa Enginyer Barceló.

"It is an invitation to walk around Manacor and get to know our shops and emblematic places,” explained Commerce Councillor, Maria Antònia Truyols.

There will also be a competition for the best showcase and the winner will get 600 euros prize money, runner-up will get 400 euros and third place will get 200 euros and an extra 300 euros will be awarded to the showcase that receives the most ‘likes’ on Facebook.

The fairy forest in Manacor will last from May 7-June 7 and during the weekend of May 29 and 30, shops will be allowed to sell their stock on the streets.

“The initiative aims to give some respite in a particularly complicated year marked by the pandemic, said General Services Councillor, Carles Grimalt, who urged traders to take part.