Age in Spain's telephone friendship service, Friendline, matches older English-speaking people in Spain with trained volunteers so that they can have a regular weekly call about...anything.

Recently, the volunteers held a competition between themselves to raise funds to support the service. One of the activities was a Pet Photography Competition, with the winning pet owner receiving a portrait painted by A Coruña based artist (and Friendline volunteer) Marisa Hunter-Toms. The competition was won by Emma Rebbetts who lives in Xàtiva and who received a portrait of rescued French bulldog, Shelly.

Overall, the Friendline volunteers raised 1,279.41€ to support this important service.

What is Friendline?

Friendline is a free telephone friendship service to connect older, English-speaking people living anywhere in Spain with volunteers, through a weekly phone call with someone with similar interests.

In a world where new technology often leaves some of us behind or makes us feel left out, Friendline offers people the joy of a friendly conversation. Director of Age in Spain, Helen Weir, said: “Friendship is the best first line of defence against so many of the problems older people can face. As we get older there is a real risk that our worlds get smaller and we have less chance to make friends. Friendline is a way to do something positive about that. It really doesn’t matter what the conversation is about, it might be sport, ballroom dancing or your garden. What Friendline offers is a human connection with all its benefits. Friendline can be a lifeline.”

If you are an older person living in Spain and you are interested in receiving Friendline calls, you can find out more at www.ageinspain.org/friendline , by calling Age in Spain on +34 93 220 9334 or by emailing friendline@ageinspain.org

You can also refer a family member or friend living in Spain to Friendline if you think they would appreciate a regular call. Friendline is a free service.