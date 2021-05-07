As of Friday May 7, these are the films screenings and showtimes in Palma. CineCiutat is showing Nomadland and Driveways. Ocimax is showing Promising Young Woman, Nomadland, The Lord of the Rings: The Tower Towers and Demon Slayer the Moive: The Mugan Train (in Japanese). Festival Park in Marratxi is showing Those that wish me dead, Chaos Walking The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings and The Two Towers, Nobody and Demons Slayer the Movie: The Mugan Train (in Japanese).
To check for further information click on the locations above.
Those that wish me dead (2021)
Times at Festival: 18.40 (Tues)
Starring: Angelina Jolie, Nicholas Hoult and Finn Little.
Director: Taylor Sheridan.
Sinopsis: A teenage murder witness finds himself pursued by twin assassins in the Montana wilderness with a survival expert tasked with protecting him -- and a forest fire threatening to consume them all.
Duration: 1 hour 40 minutes.
Genre: Action/Drama/Triller.
Rated: R.
Promising Young Woman (2020)
Times at Ocimax: 15.30 (Friday to Wed but closed Monday and Tuesday)
Starring: Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham and Alison Brie.
Director: Emerald Fennell.
Sinopsis: A young woman, traumatized by a tragic event in her past, seeks out vengeance against those who crossed her path.
Duration: 1 hour 53 minutes.
Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller.
Rated: 16.
Nominations : Won 1 Oscar (Original screenplay)
Nomadland (2020)
Times at CineCiutat: 11.10 (Sun), 18.10 (Sun and Mon) and 20.35
Times at Ocimax: 15.30 (Fri to Wed - closed on Mon and Tues)
Starring: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn and Linda May.
Director: Chloé Zhao.
Sinopsis: After losing everything in the Great Recession, a woman embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.
Duration: 1 hour 47 minutes.
Genre: Drama.
Rated: 12.
Nominations: Won 3 Oscars (Best Film, Director and Actress)
Driveways (2019)
Times at CineCiutat: 18.45 and *20.45 (*Not showing on Fri and Thur)
Starring: Lucas Jaye, Hong Chau and Brian Dennehy.
Director: Andrew Ahn.
Sinopsis: A lonesome boy accompanies his mother on a trip to clean out his late aunt's house, and ends up forming an unexpected friendship with the retiree who lives next door.
Duration: 1 hour 23 minutes.
Genre: Drama.
Rated: NR.
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)
Times at Festival: 18.10 (Tue)
Starring: Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen and Orlando Bloom.
Director: Peter Jackson.
Sinopsis: A meek Hobbit from the Shire and eight companions set out on a journey to destroy the powerful One Ring and save Middle-earth from the Dark Lord Sauron.
Duration: 2 hours 58 minutes.
Genre: Action/Adventure/Drama.
Rated: 12.
Chaos Walking (2021)
Times at Festival Park: 18.50 (Tue)
Starring: Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley and Demián Bichir.
Director: Doug Liman.
Sinopsis: Two unlikely companions embark on a perilous adventure through the badlands of an unexplored planet as they try to escape a dangerous and disorienting reality, where all inner thoughts are seen and heard by everyone.
Duration: 1 hour 49 minutes.
Genre: Action/Adventure/Fantasy.
Rated: 12.
Nobody (2021)
Times at Festival Park: 19.20 (Tue)
Starring: Bob Odenkirk, Aleksey Serebryakov and Connie Nielsen.
Director: Ilya Naishuller.
Sinopsis: A bystander who intervenes to help a woman being harassed by a group of men becomes the target of a vengeful drug lord.
Duration: 1 hour and 32 minutes.
Genre: Action, Crime and Drama.
Rated: 18.
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2001)
Times at Ocimax: 12.00 (Sat and Sun)
Times at Festival: 18.30 (Tue and Thru)
Starring: Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen
Director: Peter Jackson.
Sinopsis: While Frodo and Sam edge closer to Mordor with the help of the shifty Gollum, the divided fellowship makes a stand against Sauron's new ally, Saruman, and his hordes of Isengard.
Duration: 2 hours 59 minutes.
Genre: Action/Adventure/Drama.
Rated: 12.
