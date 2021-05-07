As of Friday May 7, these are the films screenings and showtimes in Palma. CineCiutat is showing Nomadland and Driveways. Ocimax is showing Promising Young Woman, Nomadland, The Lord of the Rings: The Tower Towers and Demon Slayer the Moive: The Mugan Train (in Japanese). Festival Park in Marratxi is showing Those that wish me dead, Chaos Walking The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings and The Two Towers, Nobody and Demons Slayer the Movie: The Mugan Train (in Japanese).

To check for further information click on the locations above.

Those that wish me dead (2021)

Times at Festival: 18.40 (Tues)

Starring: Angelina Jolie, Nicholas Hoult and Finn Little.

Director: Taylor Sheridan.

Sinopsis: A teenage murder witness finds himself pursued by twin assassins in the Montana wilderness with a survival expert tasked with protecting him -- and a forest fire threatening to consume them all.

Duration: 1 hour 40 minutes.

Genre: Action/Drama/Triller.

Rated: R.

Promising Young Woman (2020)

Times at Ocimax: 15.30 (Friday to Wed but closed Monday and Tuesday)

Starring: Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham and Alison Brie.

Director: Emerald Fennell.

Sinopsis: A young woman, traumatized by a tragic event in her past, seeks out vengeance against those who crossed her path.

Duration: 1 hour 53 minutes.

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller.

Rated: 16.

Nominations : Won 1 Oscar (Original screenplay)

Nomadland (2020)

Times at CineCiutat: 11.10 (Sun), 18.10 (Sun and Mon) and 20.35

Times at Ocimax: 15.30 (Fri to Wed - closed on Mon and Tues)

Starring: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn and Linda May.

Director: Chloé Zhao.

Sinopsis: After losing everything in the Great Recession, a woman embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.

Duration: 1 hour 47 minutes.

Genre: Drama.

Rated: 12.

Nominations: Won 3 Oscars (Best Film, Director and Actress)

Driveways (2019)

Times at CineCiutat: 18.45 and *20.45 (*Not showing on Fri and Thur)

Starring: Lucas Jaye, Hong Chau and Brian Dennehy.

Director: Andrew Ahn.

Sinopsis: A lonesome boy accompanies his mother on a trip to clean out his late aunt's house, and ends up forming an unexpected friendship with the retiree who lives next door.

Duration: 1 hour 23 minutes.

Genre: Drama.

Rated: NR.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

Times at Festival: 18.10 (Tue)

Starring: Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen and Orlando Bloom.

Director: Peter Jackson.

Sinopsis: A meek Hobbit from the Shire and eight companions set out on a journey to destroy the powerful One Ring and save Middle-earth from the Dark Lord Sauron.

Duration: 2 hours 58 minutes.

Genre: Action/Adventure/Drama.

Rated: 12.

Chaos Walking (2021)

Times at Festival Park: 18.50 (Tue)

Starring: Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley and Demián Bichir.

Director: Doug Liman.

Sinopsis: Two unlikely companions embark on a perilous adventure through the badlands of an unexplored planet as they try to escape a dangerous and disorienting reality, where all inner thoughts are seen and heard by everyone.

Duration: 1 hour 49 minutes.

Genre: Action/Adventure/Fantasy.

Rated: 12.

Nobody (2021)

Times at Festival Park: 19.20 (Tue)

Starring: Bob Odenkirk, Aleksey Serebryakov and Connie Nielsen.

Director: Ilya Naishuller.

Sinopsis: A bystander who intervenes to help a woman being harassed by a group of men becomes the target of a vengeful drug lord.

Duration: 1 hour and 32 minutes.

Genre: Action, Crime and Drama.

Rated: 18.

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2001)

Times at Ocimax: 12.00 (Sat and Sun)

Times at Festival: 18.30 (Tue and Thru)

Starring: Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen

Director: Peter Jackson.

Sinopsis: While Frodo and Sam edge closer to Mordor with the help of the shifty Gollum, the divided fellowship makes a stand against Sauron's new ally, Saruman, and his hordes of Isengard.

Duration: 2 hours 59 minutes.

Genre: Action/Adventure/Drama.

Rated: 12.