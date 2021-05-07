First trailer for Those Who Wish Me Dead starring Angelina jolie.

As of Friday May 7, these are the films screenings and showtimes in Palma. CineCiutat is showing Nomadland and Driveways. Ocimax is showing Promising Young Woman, Nomadland, The Lord of the Rings: The Tower Towers and Demon Slayer the Moive: The Mugan Train (in Japanese). Festival Park in Marratxi is showing Those that wish me dead, Chaos Walking The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings and The Two Towers, Nobody and Demons Slayer the Movie: The Mugan Train (in Japanese).

Those that wish me dead (2021)

Times at Festival: 18.40 (Tues)

Starring: Angelina Jolie, Nicholas Hoult and Finn Little.

Director: Taylor Sheridan.

Sinopsis: A teenage murder witness finds himself pursued by twin assassins in the Montana wilderness with a survival expert tasked with protecting him -- and a forest fire threatening to consume them all.

Duration: 1 hour 40 minutes.

Genre: Action/Drama/Triller.

Rated: R.

Promising Young Woman (2020)

Times at Ocimax: 15.30 (Friday to Wed but closed Monday and Tuesday)

Starring: Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham and Alison Brie.

Director: Emerald Fennell.

Sinopsis: A young woman, traumatized by a tragic event in her past, seeks out vengeance against those who crossed her path.

Duration: 1 hour 53 minutes.

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller.

Rated: 16.

Nominations : Won 1 Oscar (Original screenplay)

Nomadland (2020)

Times at CineCiutat: 11.10 (Sun), 18.10 (Sun and Mon) and 20.35

Times at Ocimax: 15.30 (Fri to Wed - closed on Mon and Tues)

Starring: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn and Linda May.

Director: Chloé Zhao.

Sinopsis: After losing everything in the Great Recession, a woman embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.

Duration: 1 hour 47 minutes.

Genre: Drama.

Rated: 12.

Nominations: Won 3 Oscars (Best Film, Director and Actress)

Driveways (2019)

Times at CineCiutat: 18.45 and *20.45 (*Not showing on Fri and Thur)

Starring: Lucas Jaye, Hong Chau and Brian Dennehy.

Director: Andrew Ahn.

Sinopsis: A lonesome boy accompanies his mother on a trip to clean out his late aunt's house, and ends up forming an unexpected friendship with the retiree who lives next door.

Duration: 1 hour 23 minutes.

Genre: Drama.

Rated: NR.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

Times at Festival: 18.10 (Tue)

Starring: Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen and Orlando Bloom.

Director: Peter Jackson.

Sinopsis: A meek Hobbit from the Shire and eight companions set out on a journey to destroy the powerful One Ring and save Middle-earth from the Dark Lord Sauron.

Duration: 2 hours 58 minutes.

Genre: Action/Adventure/Drama.

Rated: 12.

Chaos Walking (2021)

Times at Festival Park: 18.50 (Tue)

Starring: Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley and Demián Bichir.

Director: Doug Liman.

Sinopsis: Two unlikely companions embark on a perilous adventure through the badlands of an unexplored planet as they try to escape a dangerous and disorienting reality, where all inner thoughts are seen and heard by everyone.

Duration: 1 hour 49 minutes.

Genre: Action/Adventure/Fantasy.

Rated: 12.

Nobody (2021)

Times at Festival Park: 19.20 (Tue)

Starring: Bob Odenkirk, Aleksey Serebryakov and Connie Nielsen.

Director: Ilya Naishuller.

Sinopsis: A bystander who intervenes to help a woman being harassed by a group of men becomes the target of a vengeful drug lord.

Duration: 1 hour and 32 minutes.

Genre: Action, Crime and Drama.

Rated: 18.

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2001)

Times at Ocimax: 12.00 (Sat and Sun)

Times at Festival: 18.30 (Tue and Thru)

Starring: Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen

Director: Peter Jackson.

Sinopsis: While Frodo and Sam edge closer to Mordor with the help of the shifty Gollum, the divided fellowship makes a stand against Sauron's new ally, Saruman, and his hordes of Isengard.

Duration: 2 hours 59 minutes.

Genre: Action/Adventure/Drama.

Rated: 12.

