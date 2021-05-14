The weekend of May 22-23rd, the passionate research and expedition team from the Association ‘7th Continent’, who are sailing the world studying, alerting about and searching for solutions to plastic pollution at sea, will be visiting Mallorca and opening up their amazing ship La Goëlette for visits by the public and school students.

During the last ten years, the scientific expeditions conducted by the NGO have contributed to a better understanding of the impact of microplastics and nanoplastics in the food chain, in nature and in human health.

During Sunday 23rd, between 11.00 - 14.00 and 16.00 - 19.00 visitors of all ages will be able visit the boat, connect with the scientists and participate in an interactive exposition with members of 7th Continent and Save The Med Foundation.

School students will receive guided tours of the exhibition and the research vessel, and get a chance to talk directly to the scientists about all things related to plastic pollution and marine ecosystems and learn what it is like to live and work on board a research vessel*.

Both 7th Continent and Save The Med work for clean and healthy seas, focusing on marine protection and the study and reduction of plastic pollution through science, education and policy change, and are convinced that the problems we face today are not problems that we can merely leave in the hands of future generations.

“As adults we must take the lead, gain an understanding of the issues at hand and take action now, at all levels of society. The positive thing about plastic pollution is that we can. We can take immediate action in our homes, at our work places and in our companies, and through the internet we can support initiatives that work for policy change locally and internationally.

Visiting the exhibition to learn about the topic of plastic pollution and what we can do to reduce it in a fun and exciting way together with family and friends can be a first step in that positive direction.” - Mari Gutic, Head of education and outreach, Save The Med Foundation.

After having explored the North Pacific and North Atlantic in previous years, the 7th Continent team is currently focusing on the study of movements of microplastics between the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean. For this purpose, after visiting the Balearic Islands they will be heading towards the Alboran Sea, where the exchange of sea water between the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea occurs, to conduct samples on both sides of Gibraltar.

This expedition will be followed by expeditions to the Atlantic gyres in the coming years.

“The Mediterranean Sea is a hotspot for biodiversity. Unfortunately, due to its very closed geographical location and the intense maritime transport, fishing and the industrial and tourist activities, the Mediterranean Sea is particularly sensitive to plastic pollution, and we all have a role to play in reducing it.” - Bruno Nicolas, president, 7th Continent.

Visit the expedition boat and interactive exhibition: