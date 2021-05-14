As of Friday May 14, these are the films screenings and showtimes in Palma. CineCiutat is showing Valhalla Rising (new this week) and Nomadland. Ocimax is showing Those Who Wish Me Dead, The Lord of the Rings:The Return of the King (new this week) and Demon Slayer the Moive: The Mugan Train (in Japanese). Festival Park in Marratxi is showing Those that wish me dead, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (new this week), Nobody, Freaky (new this week) and Demons Slayer the Movie: The Mugan Train (in Japanese).

To check for further information click on the locations above.

Valhalla Rising (2009)

Times at CineCiutat: 20.45 (Fri, Sun and Tues)

Starring: Mads Mikkelsen, Maarten Stevenson and Alexander Morton.

Director: Nicolas Winding Refn.

Sinopsis: Forced for some time to be a fighting slave, a pagan warrior escapes his captors with a boy and joins a group of Crusaders on their quest to the Holy Land.

Duration: 1 hour 33 minutes.

Genre: Action/Adventure/Drama.

Rated: NR.

Those who wish me dead (2021)

Times at Ocimax: 15.40 (Fri, Sat, Sun and Wed) 19.45 (Fri, Sat, Sun, Wed and Thurs)

Times at Festival: 12.45 (Sun) 20.10 (Tues)

Starring: Angelina Jolie, Nicholas Hoult and Finn Little.

Director: Taylor Sheridan.

Sinopsis: A teenage murder witness finds himself pursued by twin assassins in the Montana wilderness with a survival expert tasked with protecting him -- and a forest fire threatening to consume them all.

Nomadland (2020)

Times at CineCiutat: 20.30 (Sat, Mon and Wed)

Starring: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn and Linda May.

Director: Chloé Zhao.

Sinopsis: After losing everything in the Great Recession, a woman embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.

Duration: 1 hour 47 minutes.

Genre: Drama.

Rated: 12.

Nominations: Won 3 Oscars (Best Film, Director and Actress)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

Times at Ocimax: 12.00 (Sat & Sun only)

Times at Festival: 18.35 (Tues & Thur)

Starring: Elijah Wood, Viggo Mortensen and Ian McKellen.

Director: Peter Jackson.

Sinopsis: Gandalf and Aragorn lead the World of Men against Sauron’s army to draw his gaze from Frodo and Sam as they approach Mount Doom with the One Ring.

Duration: 2 hours 21 minutes.

Genre: Action/Adventure/Drama.

Rated: 12.

Freaky (2020)

Times at Festival: 17.30 (Tues)

Starring: Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton and Celeste O'Connor.

Director: Christopher Landon.

Sinopsis: After swapping bodies with a deranged serial killer, a young girl in high school discovers she has less than 24 hours before the change becomes permanent.

Duration: 1 hour 42 minutes.

Genre: Comedy/Horror/Triller.

Rated: 16.

Nobody (2021)

Times at Festival Park: 20.05 (Tues)

Starring: Bob Odenkirk, Aleksey Serebryakov and Connie Nielsen.

Director: Ilya Naishuller.

Sinopsis: A bystander who intervenes to help a woman being harassed by a group of men becomes the target of a vengeful drug lord.

Duration: 1 hour and 32 minutes.

Genre: Action, Crime and Drama.

Rated: 18.