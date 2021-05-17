Sweet potato Falafels

Ingredients

2 sweet potatoes (about 800g)

120g plain flour

1tsp ground cumin

1tsp ground coriander

2 crushed garlic cloves

1tbsp olive oil

juice of half a lemon

A handful of fresh coriander leaves, chopped

Seasoning

Method

Preheat the oven to 200C.

Roast the sweet potatoes whole until just cooked (about 45 minutes - 1 hour). Turn off the oven, leave the potatoes to cool, then peel.

Place the sweet potato flesh in a bowl with the kneading hook; gently add the cumin, garlic, ground and fresh coriander, lemon juice and flour. Season well. Leave the mixture in the fridge to firm up for an hour or so.

Using a couple of soupspoons dipped in cold water, make the mixture into small patties and put them on an oiled baking tray. Bake in the oven for approximately 8 minutes on each side golden-brown. Serve with tahini, salad leaves and pitta bread