La Residencia, A Belmond Hotel, Mallorca, steps into spring with enthusiasm and exciting news to share. Re-opening after a long Winter, this beautiful oasis of rustic charm, located on the West coast of the island, is ready to welcome new and old guests for another magic season, opening its doors on the 17th of May.

The new General Manager of the romantic luxury property, Thomas Moons, and his team are thrilled to present new open-air experiences as well as other revelations, always keeping the safety, wellbeing and comfort of their guests and staff at the highest standard in these still challenging times.

Ace your game

This year, guests of La Residencia will have the priviledge to sign up for a fun-filled tennis weekend with former ATP Top 20 men´s single player Nicolás Almagro. Those who are keen to brush up on their backhand or improve their serve can enjoy an exclusive tennis clinic with Almagro and private sessions with a Lux Tennis professional player, surrounded by the beauty of the propery, nestled in the majestic Tramuntana mountains.

On a slightly less sportive note, players can also participate in a vintage tournament and other entertaining, tennis related activities, and last but not least indulge in the seasonal flavours of Mallorca during a celebration dinner with the pro at all-time favourite restaurant El Olivo.

All about olives

As part of the sustainability efforts of La Residencia, the hotel is proud to present its very own signature infusion, consisting of organic ingredients and based on olive leafs, harvested and hand-picked in the property´s extensive grove. The delicious, brand new blend Flor d’Oli was created in collaboration with former founder of high-quality, luxury brand Flor de Sal, Katja Woehr. The charismatic German, long-time island resident, takes pride in all production procedures being sustainable, always inspiring herself in the connection with nature when designing new flavours.

Staying true to the Mediterranean evergreen tree and its oval fruits, the internationally known, Mallorcan jewellery designer, Isabel Guarch, has created a tailor made capsule collection for La Residencia, based on the motive of the olive tree and ready to be launched in early Summer. The charming, local designer´s pieces are always inspired by tradition, culture and the Balearic spirit depicting the lifestyle of the Islands, with timeless and iconic character.

Mallorcagram or The picture perfect island

Those willing to leave the mesmerizing gardens and the hotel´s famous pool can venture further afield, and discover Mallorca through an instagram eye on a new, carefully designed itinerary.

Focusing on the beautiful North West coast and the off beaten spots, Mallorcagram leads guests through some of the most photogenic villages in Spain: Fornalutx, Sóller and Port of Soller - picture-perfect, yet historical places. In touch with the island´s heritage, Tramuntana landscape, maritime world, local cuisine and Mediterranean atmosphere, everybody will want to click away while enjoying manifold impressions, lush environments, th scent of orange groves and the warmth of the golden sun. Be warned: It will be challenging to pick a favourite part of the day...

Bienvenidos!