La Concha Soul is a small boutique hotel in Peguera that’s chock full of character and it’s the perfect spot for music lovers.

The rooms have been decorated in tribute to world famous artists, such as Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Desmond Dekker and Tommy Hunt and portraits of Michael Caine and the Who, bring a touch of British Culture.

1960’s references co-exist with modern decor and the music is fantastic with everything from Etta James to Sam Cooke permeating every corner of La Concha Soul.

It’s run by Óscar Sancho who’s originally from Zaragoza and has been living in Mallorca for several years.

"We are open all year and we've weathered the winter with long-stay guests,” says Óscar, who admits there’s a lot of uncertainty about the summer, but is confident La Concha Soul will appeal to tourists and locals.

“The differentiating factor of this hotel is its musical concept and the experience it offers guests," he says.

In each room there is a turntable with a vinyl record by the artist that the room is named after.

One of them is dedicated to 60’s and 70’s soul legend, Tommy Hunt, who’s been living at the hotel for the last three years and sharing anecdotes from yesteryear.

Óscar Sancho has transformed his passion for music into a business and he's looking forward to welcoming guests in the summer.

“I saw that there was a niche market in hotels with a musical differentiation and since I know both sides of the business, it seemed like a good investment,” he says. “I believe that a brand like this can have a big impact in a place like Mallorca.