Thanks to the change of rules, interiors of restaurants shall again be open for long lunches! So welcome back A Ma Maison who will finally be seating customers from this Wednesday 26. Such an encouraging sign of normality as more restaurants, such as La Pescaderia de Andi, also finally reopen. Slowly life feels to be returning to a form of normality with plenty of choice of charming terraces offering outstanding food. However, if you fancy a tasty meal at home, there are still a wide variety of delicious takeaway options. On request, some delivering to your home. Either way, these special restaurants offer an extensive range of exceptional food for all tastes and pockets, both terrace dining and gourmet takeaway. Best to reserve!

Restaurant Guide

WELCOME BACK LA PESCADERIA DE ANDI, San Agustin

A new concept restaurant offering the freshest fish and seafood delivered daily, locally sourced where possible, and cooked to perfection on their open grill. While you wait, no less than 12 delicious, innovative dishes emerge from the kitchen, including their selection of homemade breads. All included in the price of your main course. Try their new “Express” lunch menu that provides a quick, fresh and healthy lunch or snack with many dishes under 10 euros. Checkout online their special events: summer cocktails, live music, wine tasting and more www.andi.es. Bookings online or WhatsApp on 687 329 671

A MA MAISON, Santa Catalina

Opening at last for in house dining from Wednesday 26. Still checkout their takeaway menu for a perfectly cooked meal in the comfort of your home. Widely acclaimed gourmet chef, Saloua will cook whatever takes your fancy. Just call her to discuss what you would like her to create for you. If you feel like lamb, she could suggest a creative twist, as with any fish dish. Speak to her to cater your dinner party or event. Tastes and allergies taken into account. She also offers delivery within a reasonable radius of Palma. Tel: 634 906 941.

THE SECRET GARDEN IN PORTALS NOUS

Now open every day from noon, serving lunch and dinner in their large sunny secret garden at the back. Always a delightful place to relax and enjoy good food and warm service. Especially family friendly. Their renowned highly popular, sizzling barbeque is now open in the garden at weekends from 13hr. Room for walk-ins but suggest you reserve. 711 013 480

THE FRENCH COFFEE SHOP

For decades this popular coffee shop has been serving quality breakfasts and snacks on it’s a large terrace (by the Marineland carpark in Portals). Known island wide for its exceptional bakery, it is not only ideal for in-house dining but also packed picnics perfect for day and boat trips. Freshly baked bread, delicious cakes and pastries plus savoury quiches, tortillas and perfect melt-in-the-mouth sausage rolls. The spit roast chicken certainly the best I have ever tasted. Open 8hr to 13hr Closed Sundays Tel: 678 371 419.

BISTRO 49 El Toro

(At the furthest end by the roundabout). Offers an inventive and tasty 16.80 euros lunch menu from 13hr-16hr: Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Evening menu till 21.30hr Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, starting from 21.90 euros for two courses. Plus extensive a la carte. Checkout this week’s exciting menu and possibly revised times online. Their excellent full Sunday Roasts from 13hr-16hr: 21.90 euros for 2 courses; 24.90 euros for 3 courses. Do mention any allergies before ordering so they can adapt the menu. Tel: 971 234 168/ 666999018.

RAFT 19 BISTRO

Paseo Cala Gamba 19. Delivery to Soller in evenings. Outside seating and takeaway with a panoramic sea view. Innovative cuisine by outstanding New Zealand Chef Murray who loves changing his scrumptious specials. He also insists on only using the highest quality ingredients. Checkout their website for this weekend’s mouth-watering menu. www.raft19bistro.com. Takeaway collection Friday, Saturday or Sunday from 12hr to 16.30hr. Please order in advance by phone or WhatsApp 722 536 299.

THE CROWS NEST, Cala Mayor

If you fancy an authentic taste of South Africa with lovely sea views, look no further than this gem. Owned by a charming and enthusiastic South African couple offering succulent steaks, ribs, fish and seafood along with other specialities from their homeland. They also serve an interesting and creative Menu del Dia that changes daily; starting from 15 euros. The food combined with charming ambiance and service keeps clients returning. Tucked away below Japanese restaurant Wabisuke: 275 Avinguda de Joan Miro, Local 25-26. Tel: 625 293 705.

CHEZ NOUS, PALMA

This delightfully authentic French Restaurant offers freshly prepared gastronomic dishes to order in the heart of Palma to eat at home or office. A La Carte or Daily Menu on-line including traditional French specialities. From 13h. Check the website. Order and collect half an hour later at Calle Pere d’Alcantara Penya 17 (crossroad to Calle Aragon) call 640 328 676.

MONKEY STEAKHOUSE AND PIZZA in Calanova

Their pretty terrace is open from Thursday to Sunday offering an inventive menu of freestyle fusion cooking, gourmet pizzas and sumptuous sizzling grills, together with their friendly and helpful service. Vegetarian friendly and gluten free options. Their outstanding chopped liver pate available to order! Checkout their Facebook website for full menu. Their moto is: Food is the Universal Language; and they speak it fluently to the highest standards! Opposite Calanova Port above Mojo Bar. From 13hr. Tel: 971 405 115/606 449 939

EL FARO

Comfortable covered dining in the old part of Port Adriano. Quality outstandingly cooked fresh fish. Terrace dining with a beautiful view of the port is a long-time favourite offering a superbly cooked, comprehensive menu. I highly recommend their John Dory plus their outstanding value All-day Menu del Dia, 15 euros weekdays and 18 euros at weekends 971 232 676

MESON SON CALIU

Covered and sunny terrace seating. Great Spanish food. Open every day from midday. Has an excellent chef and an extraordinarily good 12.50 euros quality Menu Del Dia. Saturday’s special menu at 18.50 euros is extremely popular. I enjoyed a delicious a la carte goat’s cheese salad, big enough for two, and a well-cooked quality steak. Word of mouth has seen it self-distancingly packed every lunchtime. With reduced seating, best reserve Tel: 971680086.