The 43rd edition of the Deya International Music Festival will get underway on June 3 and run until September 30 with performances at Son Marroig, Sa Bassa Rotja and the headquarters of the II Sineu Music Festival.

The programme includes 40 concerts, with performances by French violinist Gilles Apap; Italian flautist Massimo Mercelli; Italian jazz pianist Antonio Artese; pianist Josep Colom; pianist Carmen Deleito; Croatian pianist Bárbara Cvitanovic; Chinese pianist Jingfang Tan; Argentine vocalist Sergio Bustos; Ukranian pianist Evgeni Savelev; Russian pianist Nikolai Kuznetsov and Spanish pianist Rubén Russo.

Every Thursday, the festival will focus on local talent, including violinist Lucia Barrero; violist Hector Bujosa; cellist Rosa Cañellas; violinist Camerata Deia; violinist Alfredo Ardanaz; violist Fernando Villegas; pianist Dina Nedeltcheva; pianist Magi Gracias; the Riu Dolç Brass Quintet and Josep Colom and Carmen Deleito, who will close the festival.

"Reconnecting with the public and working for the recovery of culture is essential for all the protagonists of the festivals,” says Festival Director, Alfredo Oyágüez. “During the coming months a large part of the Sector will make an effort to promote live music and I am confident that capacity can be expanded to 70-75% in summer.”

Some of the concerts will also be repeated at Sa Bassa Rotja Ecotourism on different dates, with more space for the public if the health restrictions allow it.

Concert programme:

June 4: Violinist Lucía Barrero and violist Héctor Bujosa

June 11: Cellist Rosa Cañellas and pianist Dina Nedeltcheva

July 2: Violinist Camerata Deià and French violinist Gilles Apap

July 9: Pianist Antonio Artese

July 16: Elysium Trio

August 14: Vocalist Sergio Bustos and pianist Gori Matas

September 3: Pianist Rubén Russo

September 10: Pianist Dina Nedeltcheva and Deya Chamber Players,

September 17: Riu Dolç Brass Quintet,

September 24: Pianists Nikolai Kuznetsov and Evgeniya Kudoya

October 1: Pianists Josep Colom and Carmen Deleito.

The Deya International Music Festival will offer a joint program with the II Classical Music Festival again this year, with five concerts:

June 18: Massimo Mercelli and Alfredo Oyágüez

June 25: Gilles and Alfredo Oyágüez

July 10: Antonio Artese

July 24: Vocalist Sergio Bustos and pianist Gori Matas

July 31: Pianist Dina Nedeltcheva and cellist Rosa Cañellas

Capacity is limited, access to the concerts will require a subscription and the sessions will take place in the cloister of Sant Francesc.

Prices In Son Marroig:

General price: €20; Alma Concerts members: €15 and Students with ID: €10. For tickets and information log on to dimfentradas.com or call 678 989 536.

History:

Chamber music concerts have been held at the Deya International Music Festival in Son Marroig since 1978. It was founded by Patrick Meadows and has been a catalyst for classical music in Mallorca for more than 40 years.

The festival's Artistic Director, Pianist Alfredo Oyáguez was born in Madrid in 1967. He studied at the Real Conservatorio Superior de Música, spent three years in Poland and the Czech Republic and graduated from Yale University in 1994 with a Masters in Music. He is a Professor at the Superior Conservatory of Music of the Balearic Islands; Professor of the University Courses ‘Music in Compostela’; Artistic Director and Founder of the Camerata Deià; Artistic Director of the Deya International Music Festival and Artistic Director of the Concerts D'estiu of the Bartomeu March Foundation in Palma.

During the this year’s festival, special tribute will be paid to American pianist, Chick Corea, a pioneer of jazz fusion and one of the most important jazz composers in history.

The centenary of the birth of Argentine musician and composer, Astor Piazzolla will also be marked and tribute paid to Polish composer, Krzysztof Penderecki.

Capacity for all concerts will be limited and Covid measures will be in place at all three venues.