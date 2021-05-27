Models showcase Marchesa for Pronovias collection on the Carrara Marble Temple.

The American couturier, Marchesa showed off its 2022 bridal collection in Son Marroig on Wednesday with dresses created by english designer, Georgina Chapman and inspired by the beauty of Seville.

Chapman divorced Hollywood Producer Harvey Wenstein after he was accused of harassment, sexual abuse and rape and jailed for 23 years and is now in a relationship with actor Adrien Brody, who has visited Mallorca several times.

Models showcase the Marchesa for Pronovias Collection in Son Marroig.

40 people were invited to the event at the Son Marroig Estate, which has been converted into a house-museum dedicated to Archduke Luis Salvador.

Seven models sashayed up and down the garden corridor leading to the Carrera marble temple as they showcased the 21 stunning wedding dresses in the Marchesa for Pronovias Collection.

The dresses were very typical of the style that Marchesa is famous for, with intricate lace, ruffle skirts and corset bodices.

2 Models showcase wearing Marchesa dresses in Son Marroig.

