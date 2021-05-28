Rafael Nadal statue at Roland Garros stadium, Paris.

27-05-2021Youtube: game set match

Rafa Nadal has his eye on the prize at the French Open and he's aiming to add a 21st Grand Slam to his collection.

But he’s just received an honour of a very different kind in Paris; a stunning statue of the Mallorcan tennis ace has just been unveiled in the City of Lights.

"I love it," yelled Nadal when he saw it. “There is no place more special in the world for me for this sculpture than Roland Garros, it means a lot to me and it’s a great honour.”

Rafael Nadal and his statue at Roland Garros stadium, Paris.

The sculpture of Nadal is one of many at the venue, including one of aviator Roland Garros whom the stadium was named after.

The metal sculpture of the Mallorcan tennis player in action was created by Spanish artist, Jordi Díez Fernandez.

"The idea of suspending it was intended to imply that the ball is going very fast," explains Díez, who was commissioned by the French Federation former President to create a sculpture of Rafa.

Rafa Nadal is nicknamed the ‘King of Clay’ and the Mallorcan has won 13 Roland Garros trophies in Paris.

Rafael Nadal and his statue at Roland Garros stadium, Paris.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.