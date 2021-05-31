There’s a great little pastry shop in Barcelona where you can buy typical Mallorcan robiols, cremadillos, cocarrois, panades, coca de trempó and ensaimadas.

Pastisseria Mallorquina Formentor was opened by Antoni Andreu from Felanitx in the Gràcia neighbourhood of the city in 1952.

Antoni later married Pilar Rosell and they had a daughter Carme, who fell in love with the pastry apprentice Jaume Tasias. They eventually took over the pastry shop and passed it on to their daughter Pilar Tasias, who married pastry chef, Daniel Mestres.

Their eldest son, Pol now runs Pastisseria Mallorquina Formentor and says the Mallorcan specialties get more popular every year.

"Last Easter, orders for robiols and panades exceeded all other years," says Pol, who thinks people like eating the Mallorcan delicacies because it make them feel connected to the Island even if they can’t physically be there.

Pastisseria Mallorquina Formentor sells a variety of cakes and pastries and every Wednesday they make Mallorcan bread to order. They also offer Mallorcan biscuits and liqueurs and make 19 varieties of ensaimada.