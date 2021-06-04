There’s only a few weeks to go until this year’s Port Adriano Music Festival, which is fast becoming on of the best musical events in the Balearic Islands.

It began in 2013 and since then, more than 60,000 people have attended concerts by huge stars including, Gloria Gaynor, Earth Wind & Fire, Buena Vista Social Club, Hombres G, The Jacksons, UB40, Tom Jones and George Benson.

A whole host of big international names are lined up for the 9th edition and Festival Director, Felipe Menéndez admitted at the presentation that “it’s almost a miracle” that the event is going ahead. He thanked the Balearic Tourism Strategy Agency for its support and Francesc Mateu Aguiló, who was at the event with Isabel Teruel, Director of Port Adriano.

On July 30 the festival will kick off with the Dire Straits Experience, which consists of 6 internationally renowned musicians and stars original band member Chris White, who’s played with some of the world’s greatest artists including Eric Clapton, Paul McCartney, Elton John and Joe Cocker. The Dire Straits Experience are only playing one concert in Spain and their set will include the band's massive hits such as ‘Sultans of Swing’.

On August 2, Kool & The Gang will bring funk and soul from the 1970’s and 80’s to Port Adriano, which is their only concert in Spain and their set will include worldwide hits, ‘Get Down On It’, ‘Cherish’, ‘Celebration’ and ‘Jungle Boogie'.

On August 7, Van Gogh's Ear from San Sebastian will play tracks from their 8th album, ‘A Whisper in the Storm’, including ‘Abrzame’ and Sirenas’. They’re one of the most respected bands in Spanish music and have scooped a clutch of awards over the years, including a Latin Grammy for Best Pop Album and an MTV gong for Best Spanish Artist.

On August 13, the ever popular pop-rock band, Hombres G return to Port Adriano. They’ve been performing for more than 30 years, released 12 albums and sold more than 20 million copies worldwide. Their most recent is ‘Resurrección’ which includes the songs, ’Con los manor en cruz’ and ‘Confía en me’.

On August 21, the Film Symphony Orchestra, or FSO, will close the festival with a brand new show called ‘The Best Film Music in the Key of Jazz’ which is based on the first jazz and swing dance bands.

The Port Adriano Music Festival is sponsored by the Balearic Islands Tourism Strategy Agency, or AETIB, with the collaboration of Melia Hotels & Resorts, Transfer Class, Brugal and Coca Cola.