Last year the Royal Family’s summer holiday was a little different than usual because of the coronavirus pandemic. But they did manage to spend some time in Mallorca, with a visit Petra and the Naüm Socio-Educational Centre in Son Roca and short trips to Ibiza and Minorca.

The Copa del Rey and other regattas in Mallorca were cancelled because of Covid, but things are looking up this year and thanks to the vast improvement in the epidemiological situation, the competition will return to Club Náutico in Palma on July 31.

King Felipe will attend the Copa del Rey awards ceremony and will no doubt spend some time at sea when he’s in Mallorca.

The Royals are scheduled to arrive at Marivent Palace a few days before the event, but Dona Sofía always arrives a little earlier than the rest of the family.

King Felipe, Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor and Princess Sophia posed for photographs at Son Marroig the last time they were in Mallorca and a photo shoot was also held at Marivent Palace.

This summer will be very special for Princess Leonor who's due to go to boarding school in Wales in the Autumn, to study a two-year International Baccalaureate programme at UWC Atlantic College.