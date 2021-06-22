Superyacht 'Anawa'.

The luxury superyacht, 'Anawa' sailed from Gibraltar to Mallorca at the weekend and has already been spotted in Andratx and near Cap del Pinar in Alcudia.

The 62 metre custom-designed superyacht was built by Damen in the Netherlands in 2020.

Her exterior was designed by Azure Yacht Design and interior by Carlo Torre from Monaco Yacht Temptation.

'Anawa' has a top speed of 16 knots, a helideck and hanger, can accommodate 12 guests and 20 crew.

She’s worth 85 million euros and is owned by Brazilian businessman and investor, Jorge Paulo Lemann who owns 3G Capital, which manages fast food and beer companies, including Burger King, Kraft Heinz, Stella Artois, Foster’s and Quilmes.

