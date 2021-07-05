Mallorca offers a raft of activities for tourists and locals to explore, including gastronomy, hiking and cycling, which is highly popular in all seasons and a great way to discover the hidden charms of the Island.

Here's a look at three different cycling routes that offer great views and plenty of places to visit along the way.

Port of Pollenca-Campos Cycling Route:

This is an 86 kilometre, highly difficult route, with beautiful landscapes along the way. Signs on secondary roads are very good and cyclists can enjoy the inland Municipalities of Campanet and Selva, before moving on to Inca, Sencelles, Llucmajor and Campos.

Places of interest; Formentor lighthouse in Puerto Pollensa; Santo Domingo Convent, El Calvario oratory; the sanctuary of Puig de María; the castle in Pollensa; the Caves of Campanet; San Lorenzo Parish Church in Selva; the Santa Magdalena hermitage in Inca; the prehistoric sanctuary of Son Corró in Sencelles; the Talayotic settlement of Capocorb Vell in Llucmajor, the parish of San Julián and the oratory of San Blas in Campos.

Algaida Cycling Route:

The medium intensity route is 25.5 kilometres long and runs along narrow side roads with stone walls on both sides, has good signage and minimal elevation.

Places of interest; the sanctuary of Cura and Sant Honorat in Randa, the town of Algaida and the prehistoric sanctuary of SonCorró in Sencelles.

Andratx Cycling Route:

This is a 35.5 kilometre circular route and it’s not difficult.

Places of interest; the parish church of Santa María, the old monastery of La Trapa in Andratx; the Church of Nostra Senyora del Carmen in Puerto Andratx; and Santo Cristo Parish Church in Peguera.

These are just some of the options available on each route and all of the information comes from www.illesbalears.es, which also has maps and many more route choices.

Recommendations

The cycling routes are shared with cars and other vehicles, so extreme safety measures are advised.