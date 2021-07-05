This rice dish is great served on its own, but is delicious served topped with a piece of freshly grilled fish and some garlic Aioli. All Spanish supermarkets stock frozen squid ink sachets. If you have trouble finding them, ask your friendly fishmonger for 3–4 fresh ink sacs from the cuttlefish or squid.

Serves 6

100ml olive oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 green pepper, finely chopped

2 large garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 tomatoes, peeled and chopped

1 tsp paprika

500g cuttlefish or squid, cleaned and diced

1l fish stock (bouillon)

4 squid ink sachets

400g Bomba or bombeta rice

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 Heat the olive oil in a wide frying pan (skillet) or a paellera (paella dish) over a low-medium heat.

2 Add the onions, green pepper and garlic and sweat for about 2 minutes, until softened.

3 Add the chopped tomatoes, paprika and cuttlefish or squid and gently cook for another 4–5 minutes.

4 Add the fish stock (bouillon) and ink sachets and bring to the boil. Season with salt and pepper, then add the rice.

5 Simmer for about 12–15 minutes, until the rice is cooked and all the liquid has been absorbed.

5 Remove from the heat and let rest for 3–4 minutes before serving. Serve with lemon wedges and alioli.