The popular Camí Vell de Lluc is to be restored using the ‘pedra en sec’ dry-stone wall technique.

Cleaning and surface improvements are being carried out on the section in the Municipality of Selva and the City Council has received a grant of nearly 10,000 euros from the Serra de Tramuntana Consortium to pay for the restoration of the old pedestrian path.

“The state of the road after the Sa Bretxa viewpoint was dangerous for hikers and pilgrims," explained Selva Mayor, Joan Rotger.

The work has been assigned to Andrés González Reyes and will be carried out using the traditional dry-stone technique that characterises the landscape of the Serra de Tramuntana.

The route is widely used by hikers and pilgrims who climb from Selva and Caimari to the Sanctuary of Lluc.

A few days ago, the Cabildo of the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela confirmed Camí Vell de Lluc as part of the pilgrimage route to Santiago.