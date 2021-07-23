We´ve had more bookings than cancellations, the Mallorcan Hoteliers Federation said in a press statement this week. This single sentence on a two page statement rather sums up the season so far. Things are bad but everyone is trying to keep positive. This report went on to say that 85 percent of local hotels are now open (the remaining 15 percent will remain closed for the rest of the season).

But it is incredible that in the space of two years we have gone from an island where hotel overbooking is normal at this time of the year to a place which is counting its blessings that we have more bookings than aborted holidays.

Over the last two weeks, according to the same source, there has been a 30 percent drop in bookings both in Britain and Germany. Now, things can change overnight but a 30 percent fall is a big drop for an island which usually welcomes hundreds of thousands of tourists every week. at this time of the year.

You can blame the government in this case the British government; speculation that Spain will be placed on the Amber Plus list is doing little to help sell holidays to Mallorca. Amber Plus means that eventhough you have been double jabbed you will still have to quarantine on your return.

Shortage of hired cars. Joy for local cab drivers

Usually at this time of the year you get a wide range of complaints about too many hired cars on the road. But this year all those moaners can politely shut up...because this year there is a big shortage of vehicles for rent.

Usually, cab drivers are downbeat but this year they are finding that they have more trade eventhough there are fewer tourists. Now, I am not saying that local cabbies are opening up the champagne but there is more work for them. But you must remember that they´ve had a winter to forget and they need the cash.

Villa rentals market enjoying the good times

Covid has meant that there has been a surge in demand for villa rentals especially in the Balearics. People want to “stay safe” within their own “family bubble.” Well, perhaps the local government could make it easy for owners to rent out their properties. At the moment we need every tourist we can get.