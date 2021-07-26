Grilled Mackerel with lemon samphire & Cherry tomato-caper salsa

26-07-2021Marc Fosh
Serves 4

  • 4 Spanish mackerel
  • 300g Samphire, washed & trimmed
  • Lemon wedges for serving
  • Cherry tomato-
  • caper salsa
  • 3tbs olive oil, plus more for brushing
  • 1 large garlic clove, thinly sliced
  • 300g cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 3tbsp capers
  • Juice of one lemon
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

1 Bring a pan water to the boil and cook the samphire for 2 minutes and drain.

2 In a bowl, toss the cherry tomatoes, capers and lemon juice; season with salt and pepper.

3 Score the mackerel on both sides at 2cm intervals almost down to the bone.
4 Brush them with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over a high heat for 6-7 minutes, turning once, until lightly charred and cooked through.

5 Transfer the fish to plates with the samphire and top with the salsa. Serve with lemon wedges.

