Grilled Mackerel with lemon samphire & Cherry tomato-caper salsa
Serves 4
- 4 Spanish mackerel
- 300g Samphire, washed & trimmed
- Lemon wedges for serving
- Cherry tomato-
- caper salsa
- 3tbs olive oil, plus more for brushing
- 1 large garlic clove, thinly sliced
- 300g cherry tomatoes, halved
- 3tbsp capers
- Juice of one lemon
- Salt and freshly ground pepper
1 Bring a pan water to the boil and cook the samphire for 2 minutes and drain.
2 In a bowl, toss the cherry tomatoes, capers and lemon juice; season with salt and pepper.
3 Score the mackerel on both sides at 2cm intervals almost down to the bone.
4 Brush them with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over a high heat for 6-7 minutes, turning once, until lightly charred and cooked through.
5 Transfer the fish to plates with the samphire and top with the salsa. Serve with lemon wedges.
