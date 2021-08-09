At our restaurant, we always have a good variety of delicious ice creams and sorbets in our freezers as they compliment perfectly so many of our desserts. Everyday we churn them in our ice cream machine or a pacojet to insure a smoother and creamier texture, and if you’re lucky enough to have an ice cream machine, making your own ice cream can be fun and easy to prepare at home.

Cheats banana, honey, passion fruit & ginger ice cream

Serves 4

5 very ripe bananas, peeled, cut into thick slices

3-4 tbsp honey

150ml Thick Greek-style yoghurt

Pulp & seeds from 2 passion fruits

½ teaspoon of freshly grated ginger

1 Spread the banana slices out on a tray and transfer to the freezer.

2 Leave the banana in the freezer until frozen all the way through (about 2-3 hours).

3 Place the frozen banana slices into a food processor.

4 Add the ginger, honey, passion fruit and yoghurt.

5 Turn on the processor and blend until the mixture is smooth and creamy. Serve immediately.

