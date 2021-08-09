Queen Sofia with Princesses Sofia & Leonora in front of King Felipe VI in Portixol.

07-08-2021Julián Aguirre

Queen Sofía reappeared in Palma on Saturday night with King Felipe VI Queen Letizia and Princesses Sofia and Leonor.

The royals went to Ola de Mar in Portixol for dinner and Don Felipe joined them there after the Mapfre Copa del Rey awards ceremony. Doña Sofía’s sister, Irene also attended the meal on the upper terrace of the restaurant.

They posed for photographers when they left the restaurant just after midnight and King Felipe wished everyone goodnight before the family headed home to Marivent Palace.

Spanish Royal Family in Portixol, Palma.

