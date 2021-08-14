Boris Becker has just arrived back in Mallorca for the first time since the controversy over his house in Artà.

He bought the 4 bedroom, Villa Son Coll, which also had a tennis court and a basketball court, in the 1990’s. In 2004 he was fined 214,000 euros for carrying out illegal work on the property.

He was declared bankrupt in June 2017 after he failed to repay a loan of more than 3 million euros and was forced to sell several pieces of tennis memorabilia to raise money.

In May 2019, Becker’s villa was occupied by three German squatters who claimed that they were taking care of the house and the land. After they left more people moved in, but were later evicted.

The German tennis player returned to Mallorca with his partner Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro to attend an exhibition of paintings by his son, Noah, which opened at the new Gerhardt Braun gallery in Plaça Chopín in Palma on Friday night. He looked relaxed and happy as he chatted with guests at the exhibition.

Boris Becker’s career took off when he won Wimbledon in 1985 at the age of 17 and he went on to win a raft of awards, including six Grand Slams tournaments two Masters Cups, and an Olympic medal in Barcelona 1992.