The second edition of MARE, the Audiovisual Competition for the Conservation of the Balearic Sea, emphasises three interconnected values: the beauty and richness that still abounds in our sea – especially in Marine Protected Areas –; the need to reconnect with the sea and, thirdly, the urgency of promoting marine recovery and all conservation actions and values.

In these uncertain times, it is more important than ever to remember that the conservation of the sea and the coast is, and must continue to be, a key component of the economy of the Balearic Islands. That is why MARE focuses on the natural wealth that lies beneath their waters and inspires our actions to protect it.

But, what does seeing the sea really mean to us here at MARE? Caring for the sea means:

1 A proliferation of species. Working to increase biodiversity, both on the coast and at high sea.

2 Heritage for future generations. Promoting a network of marine protected areas that cover at least 30% of the Balearic Sea and maintain 10% of it under strict protection.

3 Fish for today and tomorrow. Enabling professional fishermen to live with dignity from their work, with sustainable practices and equipment that is respectful of the sea.

4 Enjoyment without plundering. Making it possible for recreational fishermen to enjoy their hobby with low impact on fish populations.

5 Low-impact boats. Ensuring boats and yachts, both on the coast or at sea, have a minimal impact on water quality, posidonia meadows and marine fauna.

6 Transparent and oxygenated waters. Practicing water sports while enjoying the excellent quality and visibility of the water.

7 A waste-free sea. Maintaining beaches and coasts free from plastics and all types of waste.

8 More tourists falling in love with the sea. Welcoming more tourists attracted by the quality of marine and coastal habitats.

9 Corporate commitment. Tourist companies will pledge they recognise the sea as a heritage and source of wealth, and will participate actively in its conservation.

10 A community that gets involved. Encouraging the local community to become involved in marine conservation because they understand the benefits the sea contributes, and the challenges it faces.

This is where MARE, through the art of photography and video, can help us understand and get to know the privileged environment we inhabit. How can we know what’s concealed beneath the sea without these amazing images, which have the power to accelerate its conservation and protection?

Images can, potentially, stop us ignoring the sea. Photography provides an ideal vehicle for showing the sea’s hidden beauty; its colours, lights and shadows. It also enables us to document species and habitats and supply essential information on their state of conservation.

We need all possible support and participation to build an extensive collection of images from the Balearic Sea. We encourage you to get involved! The rules are simple – just read them carefully at www.marebalear.org.

Everybody is welcome to participate, both professionals and amateurs. There are four categories: Children (<14 years), Young Adults (14-17 years), Adult Amateur (>18 years) and Adult Expert (>18 years).

All participants can submit up to 15 photographs, distributed into 5 categories: 1. MARE Animalia; 2. MARE Plantae; 3. MARE Magna; 4. MARE; 5. MARE Denounces. Images can be taken from the shore and/or from tens of metres underwater. All entries must be accompanied by a clear conservation message. 23 prizes will be awarded by a professional jury covering all categories.

MARE is a collaborative initiative, made possible with the help of many underwater photography and marine conservation organisations and professionals. We are still at the beginning of a long journey and we need support to ensure a high participation, and to bring the beauty of the Balearic Sea to the Balearic public and beyond.

We encourage you to dive into the Balearic Sea and become an active part of its underwater show. Get your cameras ready, send us your pictures before 15 September, win fantastic prizes and become an important part of the conservation journey!