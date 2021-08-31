The Parade of the Blessed, which was postponed on July 28 because of Covid will be celebrated in Valldemossa on Sunday, September 12, but it will have a shorter route and a limited audience.

The procession will be restricted to the lower part of the town and won’t go through the most commercial areas.

"We estimate that about 1,000 people will be able to follow the party in different parts of the town," said Councilor Jaume Mayol, who stressed that accreditation is compulsory.

The number of people participating in the procession will also be reduced this year.

"It will be a procession with an almost symbolic participation, to minimise the number of participants.” added Mayol, who pointed out that all participants and the public must have a ticket and sign a responsibility document and that each person will be assigned a location on the route.

La Beata

In July, Valldemossa staged celebrations dedicated to Santa Catalina Thomàs with health restrictions in place, but there was no procession.

The Parade of the Blessed will begin at 2030 on Sunday, September 12th and the girls chosen to play different roles in the celebrations will be able to join the Montuïri Music Band for the triumphal procession which closes the event.

Tickets and entrance bracelets will be available from the Council next week.