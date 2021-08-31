On Saturday, 5 jet ski bikers from Minorca and 15 from Mallorca will visit the caves between s’Estanyol and Porto Cristo.

The event is being organised by José Miguel Real ‘Pitu’ and all participants have been asked to bring their own headlamp or torch in order to see the caves. The group includes expert jet ski riders who take part in competitions on the mainland and are often asked to help search for missing people in the caves.

An international event is also being organised in October with participants from all over the world taking part in a five-day route between Mallorca, Minorca and Ibiza.