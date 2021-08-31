Jet ski riders at a recent event in Mallorca.

Jet ski riders at a recent event in Mallorca.

31-08-2021Ultima Hora

On Saturday, 5 jet ski bikers from Minorca and 15 from Mallorca will visit the caves between s’Estanyol and Porto Cristo.

The event is being organised by José Miguel Real ‘Pitu’ and all participants have been asked to bring their own headlamp or torch in order to see the caves. The group includes expert jet ski riders who take part in competitions on the mainland and are often asked to help search for missing people in the caves.

An international event is also being organised in October with participants from all over the world taking part in a five-day route between Mallorca, Minorca and Ibiza.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.