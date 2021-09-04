Can Ferrereta in Santanyí has been named one of the best boutique hotels of 2021 by National Geographic magazine.

“This once-derelict farmstead is now unrecognisable as Can Ferrereta, transformed into a boutique sanctuary that makes an unforgettable first impression,” says the magazine.

Can Ferrereta is a 5-star resort in the historic centre of Santanyí, in the southeast of Mallorca, just a short distance from some of the best beaches on the island.

The hotel consists of three buildings, including a 17th century mansion, which have been meticulously restored to preserve their architectural heritage. Can Ferrereta has 13 rooms and 19 suites and each one is unique.

The most exclusive room at Can Ferrereta is the Pool Suite, which has a lounge, bedroom, en suite bathroom, guest toilet, a 70 m² private garden, sundeck, pool and second terrace.

The hotel’s Ocre restaurant is housed in an old cellar with wooden beams and original stone arches and it has a main room, a private room for 8 people and several tables outdoors on the Mallorcan patio.

Prices start at €315, or £269 per night.