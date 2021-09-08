No it’s not a competition to see how many fish fingers you can get into the glovebox of a 1983 Alfa Spyder. Or which 1970’s classic car is best for deep sea fishing. No, this is just a bit of fun with some overhead photos. My immediate reaction on seeing these was just how different the cars look from directly above.

And, at first glance, the make and model is not that obvious. Not like a street angle view. Also when we parked we thought the cars were close together, but that’s not how it looks here. Strange.

Anyhow have a look at the main photo and tell me if you agree or was I just being a bit slow. No need to answer that one by the way. If you make a point of hanging around motorway bridges looking down at the traffic you’ll find this dead easy. I guess car nuts should also find it easy. But as I said cars do look quite different from a bird’s eye. Probably more difficult to identify at a glance and some take a little more time to work out.



Fortunately most classics feature quite distinctive styling and shapes. For example I think the most obvious is the E-Type, those rounded ends and distinctive window shapes. The Corvette similarly, again a distinctive silhouette and window shapes.

The Morgan next, although perhaps amongst a selection of ‘30s and ‘40s two seaters it could prove quite tricky to single out. Here it’s the only car with distinct separate front wings so a no brainer.

Next up must be the Porsche, which also uses quite a traditional design with the distinctive headlight position in almost separate wings. And here you also get a great view of the infamous ‘tea tray’ rear spoiler and generous turbo rear wheel arches. Looking around I would say that both the TVR and Alfa Spyder are relatively easy. And the Mercedes SL, Austin Healey and Triumph Stag. A flock of Fiat 500s give themselves away by their compact size and rounded plan view.

Now we come to what one might call the rectangular plan cars, more difficult because not much styling detail seen from above. However several Golf GTI convertibles parked together come to light once you see the roof shape. And it’s amazing how rectangular they are. Then the BMW 3 series. And lastly the most tricky. There was one car in the main photo I couldn’t quite get, I was close but not quite. It wasn’t until I had the more traditional angle photos that I recognised the black Renault 5 turbo.

So there you have it, a bird’s eye view of some great cars which landed at the Blue Nest in Port Adriano last week. Hope you enjoyed the different viewpoint, we try to bring something new to the party every time. As for the fish fingers, personally I’ve never been keen on them. Over and out for now.

The weekly meetup is at The Blue Nest in Port Adriano every Thursday from 18.00.

