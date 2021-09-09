Can Picafort International Craft Beer Competition.

Can Picafort International Craft Beer Competition.

08-09-2021Ultima Hora

Master brewers are gearing up for the VI edition of the International Craft Beer Competition in Can Picafort and Industry Professionals will be keen to checkout more than 300 beers from all over the world that are being judged in the competition.

The 1st Balearic Craft Beer Fair will take place at the same time and the public will be able to sample local beers that have been entered into the contest.

"The aim is to promote the tourist and economic development of the Municipality during the mid-low season and the diversification on offer in Can Picafort,” said the organisers.

The competitions take place on September 25 and 26.

