The second edition of MARE – the Audiovisual Competition for the Conservation of the Balearic Sea – has digital underwater photography as its main discipline to capture the beauty of the Balearic Sea. We encourage you to send in your pictures before October 15, be part of the conservation movement and win incredible prizes!

Through photography, MARE can help us understand and get to know the privileged environment we inhabit, and also remind us that we all have a role to play in the preservation of the Balearic Sea. The second edition of MARE emphasises the three interconnected values of our competition: the beauty and richness that still abounds in our sea – especially in Marine Protected Areas –, the need to reconnect with the sea and, thirdly, the urgency of promoting marine recovery and all conservation actions and values.

We need all possible support and participation to build an extensive collection of images from the Balearic Sea. We encourage you to get involved! The rules are simple – just read them carefully:

Everybody is welcome, both professionals and amateurs.

Participants can submit digital photographs of the Balearic Sea. Images can be taken from the shore and/or from tens of metres underwater.

There are four categories: Children (<14 years), Young Adults (14-17 years), Adult Amateur (> 18 years) and Adult Expert (>18years). For the Adult categories (> 18 years old), a distinction is made between amateurs (original JPG essential) and professionals (RAW essential).

Each participant may submit up to 15 photographs distributed into 5 categories: 1. MARE Animalia; 2. MARE Plantae; 3. MARE Magna; 4. MARE; 5. MARE Denounces

Registration is free for young members of the Associació de Fotògrafs i Filmadors de Natura de les Illes Balears (AFONIB), the Federación Balear de Actividades Subacuáticas (FBDAS) and associated diving centres. For the rest of participants, the registration fee is 10 euros.

All entries must be accompanied by a clear conservation message.

23 prizes will be awarded by a professional jury divided among the categories.

Awards are important for MARE because they build a collective appreciation of the Balearic Sea – our life-support system. They also promote photographers who provide a connection between the general public and the sea. Awards give them recognition, assurance and visibility.

How would we know what lies beneath the sea if we didn’t have access to their striking images?

Photographers are the eyes that show us the sea in all its splendour, as well as the challenges it faces; especially to those people who would have otherwise never had the possibility to dive into the sea.

Hurry! There is still time to visit the exhibitions of the winning photographs of the first edition. Check our website, http://www.marebalear.org, for inspiration and to find out more about the richness and beauty that surround the Balearic archipelago.

MARE is a collaborative initiative, made possible with the help of many underwater photography and marine conservation organisations and professionals.

We are still at the beginning of a long journey, and we need support to ensure a high level of participation, and to bring the beauty of the Balearic Sea to the Balearic public and beyond.

Life under the sea is an ongoing show that not everyone is lucky enough to enjoy. It is through the power of images that we can bring the sea closer to the general public.

Send us your pictures before 15 September, win fantastic prizes and become an important part of the conservation of the sea!

Remember that the registration form, rules and guidelines are all available at www.marebalear.org.

If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact us at info@marebalear.org. Join us at #AllEyesOnTheSea before 15 September!