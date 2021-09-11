La Nit de l’Art is one of the most glamorous events on the calendar in Mallorca and every year it draws hundreds of artists from all over the world.

The event is organised by Art Palma Contemporani and the Association of Independent Art Galleries and the 25th edition begins on September 16.

For four days the centre of the Balearic capital will be turned into one huge art gallery with paintings, sculptures, photography and art installations by more than 60 local, national and international artists showcased on balconies and in bars, cafés, shops and private homes in Palma, Pollensa and Andratx.

Museums and art studios usually stage free exhibitions and there’s also tons of street theatre, live music and wine!

La Nit de l’Art also hosts conferences with leading contemporary art experts and this year, for the first time, the work of renowned artists such as José Dávila, Alicja Kwade and Gregor Hidebrandt and Sidival Fila will be on show in Mallorca.

The Tourist Information Office has flyers listing the galleries taking part as well as details of private tours.

La Nit de l’Art is being held during the day for the second year in a row, because of the coronavirus pandemic and whether you're an art lover or not, it’s a brilliant day out for the whole family.